HRC World PLC: INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

17 November 2022

INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (HRC), a company that provides restaurant management services especially in developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022, which is appended to this announcement.

For the said financial period, the Group generated net loss of USD 38,017, while cash and cash equivalents stood at USD 1,632,055.

The Company is still working on developing Artificial Intelligent (AI) solutions that can help the restaurants manage their revenue generation activities with extensive use of data analytics. Marketing activities, as well as supply-chain processes are mostly moving onto digital platforms. The Company plans to assist individual restaurants on designing, developing and deploying such AI systems in the future.

As highlighted in earlier announcements, the Covid-19 global pandemic presented significant challenges to all companies and businesses worldwide especially those in the F&B business. Although the F&B industry has been badly affected, the Company continued to adapt to the challenges faced and have managed to provide adequate support to its various F&B business outlets.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details HRC World Plc info@hrcplc.co.uk

+603 7786 0500

Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

Attachment