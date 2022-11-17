Tri Pointe Homes Launches LiveAbility Program for Optimized Living

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today the launch of LiveAbility™, a program reflecting the award-winning company’s commitment to designing and building homes that naturally adapt to homeowners’ changing needs while promoting greater ease, comfort and style for all. The new emphasis, which embodies Tri Pointe’s driving principle of being a Life-changing by Design™ company, optimizes day-to-day living to help create spaces that are both stylish and convenient.

LiveAbility offers homebuyers design, fixtures, features, and finishes that promote ease of use and make the home more livable, including comfortable solutions such as open floorplan design, plentiful natural light and spacious outdoor areas to help improve visibility and navigation. Coupled with Tri Pointe’s innovative design approach, the LiveAbility program offers aesthetic appeal with added home features for more safety, adaptability and approachable beauty.

“We understand the importance of feeling comfortable in your space -- that feeling of being at ease where you live,” said Tom Mitchell, president and chief operations officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “With that in mind, we have always designed and built homes that are havens, with form, function and features aligning to make them more livable, now and in the future.”

To create LiveAbility, Tri Pointe Homes curated the features and options it already offers as a premium homebuilder, showcasing them in a way that helps make homebuyers aware of the ways a Tri Pointe home is for everybody. For example, the LiveAbility program is ideal for multigenerational households. According to a recent Pew Research Center analysisi of census data from 1971-2021, the number of people living in multigenerational family households quadrupled during that time period, reaching 59.7 million in March 2021. The share more than doubled as well, to 18% of the U.S. population. Multigenerational households are here to stay for the foreseeable future and LiveAbility’s focus is to offer features that cater to all generations.

Tri Pointe Homes designs its optimized homes with:*

• Greater maneuverability through open floorplans, ample natural lighting, single-level configurations with more day-to-day living needs on one floor, and roomy outdoor spaces

• Comfortable solutions, including touch faucets, non-slip shower tile, sit-down showers, lever style doorknobs, motorized window coverings and much more

• Limitless style for a home that is inclusively the homeowner’s, with greater convenience and comfort

Another prime example of the LiveAbility focus is Tri Pointe Homes’ 2021 launch of Altis™, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55+ age-qualified communities nationwide. According to a 2020 report “Old Housing, New Needs: Are U.S. Homes Ready for an Aging Population?”ii only about 10 percent of all U.S. homes were aging ready. Altis is curated around premium lifestyle offerings and expressive innovative home and amenity designs carefully optimized for 55+ living. The differentiating, more boutique approach includes open personalized floorplans and thoughtfully designed, customer-centric amenities in line with local lifestyle preferences.

The LiveAbility program also aligns with LivingSmart®, Tri Pointe Homes’ comprehensive program that promotes both cost savings and a better living environment for customers through the development, design, construction, and ongoing operation of high-performing homes. New materials, technologies and features are constantly being incorporated into the LivingSmart® program, which includes five specific areas of advancement: HealthSmart®, EnergySmart®, EarthSmart®, WaterSmart® and HomeSmart®.

“As a customer-driven company, we are constantly seeking to advance the performance of our new homes and the quality of our homeowners’ lives through the addition of new materials, technologies and features,” Mitchell added. “LiveAbility is our commitment to design and build homes that meet life’s changing needs.”

For more information, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/LiveAbility.

*Included LiveAbility features vary by community. Some LiveAbility features are optional or only available at select communities or floorplans, and are subject to change without notice. Builder does not make any representation, warranty or guarantee that its LiveAbility features are compliant with the ADA or any other federal, state or local accessibility laws for the mobility challenged.

About Tri Pointe Homes ®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

