Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Beyond Identity to Bring Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication Solution to Market

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announces a partnership with Beyond Identity , to bring a passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution to its network of value-added resellers.



As a leading distributor of cybersecurity solutions, Climb continues to represent proven technologies that have a dramatic impact on an organization’s cybersecurity preparedness. With Beyond Identity, Climb is adding ransomware and account takeover attack prevention capability that is a foundational layer for every organization’s zero trust strategy.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Climb team who has a well-earned reputation in cybersecurity and will help us significantly accelerate our channel strategy,” noted Bill Hogan, Beyond Identity’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Organizations cannot achieve their zero-trust objectives without strong assurance in user identity and endpoint security. Beyond Identity enables organizations to eliminate passwords–the initial attack vector for 70% of all cyber-attacks and to ensure each endpoint meets policy requirements on a continuous basis.”

Beyond Identity provides an advanced, phishing-resistant MFA that ensures that only trusted users logging in from secure devices are able to access applications, data, and other critical resources. The US Department of Homeland Security and FBI are presently warning organizations about active attacks leveraging “man in the middle” techniques to easily bypass MFA that relies on passwords, plus legacy MFA factors like push notifications and one-time codes sent over SMS/email. Beyond Identity replaces easily phishable MFA using cryptographic passkeys to provide a high-trust and phishing-resistant method of authentication.

“Zero Trust is the sum of identity assurance plus device security. Since passwords are hackable and the cause of over 70% of all current breaches, organizations simply cannot achieve Zero-Trust objectives if they use traditional passwords,” noted Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions. “The US Government mandates that no federal supplier use phishable MFA starting in January 2024, making 2023 the year of going 'passwordless'. Partnering with Beyond Identity will ensure our resellers have the right tools to enable their clients to implement phishing-resistant MFA and to meet Zero Trust standards.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is fundamentally changing how the world logs in with a groundbreaking invisible, phishing-resistant MFA platform that provides the most secure and frictionless authentication on the planet. We stop ransomware and account takeover attacks in their tracks and dramatically improve the user experience. Beyond Identity’s state-of-the-art platform eliminates passwords and other phishable factors, enabling organizations to confidently validate users’ identities. The solution ensures users log in from authorized devices, and that every device meets the security policy requirements during login and continuously after that. Our revolutionary approach empowers zero trust by cryptographically binding the user’s identity to their devices and analyzing hundreds of risk signals on an ongoing basis. The company’s advanced risk policy engine enables organizations to implement foundationally secure authentication and utilize risk signals for protection, rather than just for detection and response. For more information on why advanced organizations like Unqork, Snowflake, and Roblox use Beyond Identity, please visit www.beyondidentity.com .

For Media and PR inquiries contact:

Erin Knapp/Mary Amenta

Matter Communications for Beyond Identity

beyondidentity@matternow.com

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB). Read more at www.climbcs.com , call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn .

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com