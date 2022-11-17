Provident Receives DEI Trailblazer Award from African American Chamber of Commerce and New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is proud to announce it recently received a DEI Trailblazer Award in the category of Emerging DEI Influencer from The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented to the Bank at the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Trailblazer Awards reception co-hosted by the two business organizations. The reception was held to honor and recognize companies that are “Walking the Walk – and demonstrating progress in critical areas of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”



“Provident Bank is committed to fostering a culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace,” said Xavia Mitchell, First Vice President, Senior Diversity & HR Business Partner, Provident Bank. “We are proud of the advances we have made in this important area and are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award,” added Mitchell.

