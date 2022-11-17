Science 37 and Linical Announce Partnership to Enable Fully Decentralized and Hybrid Trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite, and Linical Americas, a U.S. subsidiary of The Linical Group, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced a partnership that will facilitate the deployment of decentralized clinical trial solutions—powered by Science 37—to Linical’s international clients, enabling patient access from virtually anywhere.



As part of the collaboration, Linical will integrate Science 37’s virtual site capabilities into its network, to deliver faster, more inclusive, patient-centric trials to global research clients. The partnership will enable decentralized and hybrid trials, focusing on treatments in the oncology, central nervous system, and infectious disease therapeutic areas.

“By partnering with Linical, we have an important new ally in our mission to accelerate clinical research and enable universal access for patients,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “Our technology-enabled Metasite will empower and enhance Linical’s solutions, helping patients access new life-changing treatments quicker, in the largest and most prevalent therapeutic areas.”

Linical is a mid-size CRO headquartered in Osaka, Japan, with offices in multiple locations across North America, Europe, and Asia. By focusing on three major therapeutic areas—oncology, CNS, and infectious disease—Linical can deliver “the right size, right reach, and right team” from early-stage trials to large, multinational studies.

“We are delighted to become a certified partner with Science 37, and we look forward to providing our global clients with the numerous proven benefits of decentralized and hybrid trials enabled by Science 37,” said Vita Lanoce, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Linical Americas. “Science 37’s deep expertise and experience in oncology, CNS, and infectious disease align very much with our own. We look forward to working with them to help our global clients accelerate research, enable universal access, and reduce the patient burden in these important therapeutic areas.”

About Science 37

Science 37, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal access for patients. In 2014, we pioneered decentralized clinical trials, and we continue to lead, delivering faster, more inclusive, patient-centric trials, by removing barriers to access through a tech-enabled virtual site. The Science 37 Metasite™ leverages a unified set of people, processes, and technology, delivering greater consistency and regulatory-quality data. With the most medical and operational experience across therapeutic areas, Science 37 has enabled up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diversity vs. the traditional site. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email science37@science37.com .

About Linical

Linical is a public, mid-sized Contract Research Organization headquartered in Japan with a significant presence across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Linical provides the full spectrum of drug development services from early stage to large-scale, multinational studies. Our areas of focus include Phase I-IV studies in oncology, infectious disease, and CNS. Rather than be all things to the market, this intentional design allows us to provide our clients the right size, right reach, and right team.

