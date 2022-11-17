Acronis’ Stanislav Protassov Recognized as Leader in The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection , today announced that Stanislav “Stas” Protassov, Acronis’ Co-Founder and Technology President was declared the winner of The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2022 – Leader’s category.



The Awards are organized by the Association of Information Security Professionals (AiSP), and supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. The awards are also endorsed by the following professional and industry associations that are partners of AiSP - Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + International Studies (CSCIS), Cloud Security Alliance Singapore Chapter, HTCIA Singapore Chapter, ISACA Singapore Chapter, (ISC)2 Singapore Chapter, The Law Society of Singapore, Singapore Computer Society and SGTech.

Stas received this award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Singapore in technology research such as cybersecurity, data protection and artificial intelligence. Under Stas’ leadership and stewardship, Acronis Singapore was successfully established as the key node for Acronis’ global R&D, growing the headcount from 5 staff in 2015 to 160 in 2022, with a 70% localization rate today. The Singapore R&D office also owns the product charter and strategic roadmap for various key research pillars, such as Cybersecurity, AI and Blockchain. The award also recognizes Stas’ position as a role model for other emerging cyber protection companies, and for younger talent to look up to.

“This award is a huge honor and I accept it with great pride. As the Technology President of Acronis, I provide my leadership to build the knowledge and capabilities of our Singapore R&D team. Through the years, we have been able to cement Singapore as Acronis’ nerve center for innovation and product development, which we believe has enhanced Singapore’s reputation as a hub for developing cutting-edge Cyber Protection technologies,” said Stas. “Based on ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index 20201, Singapore is ranked 4th globally and 1st in the Asia Pacific region (on par with Rep. of Korea). Acronis’ longer-term vision is to help Singapore become the top 3 ranked country globally for Cybersecurity preparedness, awareness and co-operation. Reaching the top can only be possible through continuous investment in training talent – making Singapore a melting pot for top Cybersecurity talent from all around the world to share their expertise, augmented with a strong pipeline of local talent to learn from the very best. Acronis is therefore strongly committed to work closely with the Singapore government and local communities, to hire, train and develop more locals, to help Singapore become a leader in Cybersecurity.”

Acronis’ was also named the winner of the TCA award in previous years - The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2021 – MNC (Vendor) and The Cyber Security Awards (TCA) 2020 – MNC (End User).

