Freddie Mac Plans Pool-Level Social Index Disclosures

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today set Dec. 2, 2022, as the date it intends to publish a one-time historical file reporting Social Index scores for all active and inactive or paid off mortgage-backed securities (MBS) pools formed since January 2010. The disclosure is intended to help investors identify pools with greater concentrations of loans that possessed certain social characteristics at the time of pool formation.



“Investors are eager to know whether their investments in Freddie Mac MBS pools are supporting minority borrowers, first-time homebuyers, low-income buyers and low-income neighborhoods,” said Mark Hanson, Senior Vice President for Securitization at Freddie Mac. “The new Social Index will give them insight into the relative concentrations of these characteristics across our broad MBS issuance. We view the index as a good step in the evolution of social MBS issuance, and look forward to working with the market to drive further developments.”

The Social Index consists of two new pool-level fields in the enterprise’s MBS disclosures: a Social Criteria Share (SCS) and a Social Density Score (SDS). Scores for these pool-level fields will be included in the Dec. 2 historical pools disclosure. Beginning Dec. 2, 2022, we plan to disclose both scores daily at the time of MBS pool issuance for new pools.

SCS indicates the share of loans within the pool that meet any of the eight social criteria: low-income borrower, minority borrower, first-time homebuyer, low-income area, minority tract, high-needs rural, designated disaster area or manufactured housing. The criteria are classified across three dimensions (income, borrower, and property). SDS assigns a score to each loan based on how many criteria dimensions the loan satisfies and reports the average number of loan-level scores of loans in the pool up to a maximum of 2.5.

Freddie Mac is committed to continued engagement with the investor community for further developments in socially conscious investments, and expects to make the new disclosures available in conjunction with Fannie Mae, which will also report Social Index information on its pools.

