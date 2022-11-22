Beam Global Deploys First EV ARC™ Systems in Puerto Rico for Disaster Preparedness

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that Puerto Rico has begun deployment of EV ARC™ off-grid EV charging systems to charge government fleet vehicles and aid in disaster preparedness and energy resiliency. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is funding the EV ARC™ systems to provide 100% solar-powered off-grid EV charging and emergency power in the face of increasing natural disasters and grid outages. The systems are purchased through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing; advantages which can be extended to many state and local government agencies when used for disaster recovery or preparedness purposes.



Beam EV ARC™ systems are off-grid and powered by renewable energy, generating and storing their own clean electricity. Each system is deployed without construction, electrical work or utility connections, and is delivered as a turnkey sustainable system that is rapidly deployed and can be moved. Because EV ARC™ systems are flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind rated to 125 mph, and have survived much higher wind speeds in the field, they are particularly well suited to provide disaster preparedness in environments like Puerto Rico.

“Governments and companies are becoming increasingly reliant on electricity for fuel as the adoption of EVs is rapidly accelerating. Our products get them the charging infrastructure they need rapidly and scalably, and importantly we provide a source of fuel for their EVs which continues to operate during blackouts,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO at Beam Global. “The increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters calls for heightened disaster preparedness. Beam products are designed and engineered to perform in extreme conditions. There is an increasing recognition that 25% of EV charging infrastructure should be off-grid so that it continues to operate during centralized grid failure. These Puerto Rico deployments are an excellent example of the steps the U.S. government is making to provide the beginnings of a strategic electric reserve (SES) to match our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.”

Federal data from utility companies and the North American Electric Reliability Corp. reported that utility grid outages have increased by 64% in the last ten years when compared to the prior decade and that 83% of all grid outages were caused by a weather related event. Federal agencies have also uncovered instances of cyber interference with U.S. grid infrastructure from foreign nation-states as well as terrorist related threats. Beam Global’s products are not impacted by utility grid failures because they generate and store their own electricity.

Many local and state government entities can take advantage of GSA best pricing on EV ARC™ systems that are purchased for disaster preparedness or disaster recovery, using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing. For more information on how local and state government entities can purchase Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions from the federal GSA contract, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

