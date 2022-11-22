Bioxytran, Inc. Announces the Reinitiation of Coverage of Its Stock by Avise Analytics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia, announces the reinitiation of coverage of its stock by Avise Analytics, a leading equity research firm specializing in micro-cap and small-cap public companies research, giving a fair valuation of $2.71 per share.



The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

ProLectin-M: Potential Game Changer for Covid-19

Bioxytran is developing niche therapeutics in the crowded Covid-19 antiviral drug space, setting a new benchmark with 100% of patients in mild-to-moderate condition recovering by day 7 and 88% of patients by day 3. ProLectin-M may have significant safety, efficacy, and dosing advantages over currently marketed therapies in its class. The targeted virus types represent an addressable market of over 10 million patients and a multi-billion-dollar market.

Overcoming the Biggest Challenge in Stroke Treatment

The Company continues to focus on developing BXT-25, the only ambulatory treatment which can overcome the problem of a minuscule 3-hour treatment window available for victims of stroke. The Company is not only on an accelerated pathway for the approval of its drug from the FDA but also poised to capture a majority share of the multibillion-dollar global stroke market.

Proven Track Record of Dr. David Platt

With Dr. David Platt, an expert in carbohydrate chemistry with a decade-long management experience, at its helm, Bioxytran is on an accelerated path to emulating his earlier successes. Dr. Platt’s various achievements include a portfolio of patents, the distinction of uplisting two companies from OTC to NASDAQ and creating a value of nearly $1 billion for investors through three publicly traded companies.

INVESTMENT VIEW:

While Covid-19 continues to remain a threat, the unavailability of 100% effective vaccines or antiviral therapeutics offers significant scope for new entrants with significant clinical trial innovation. Positive results from the upcoming Phase III trial of ProLectin-M could position the drug to capture significant market share. However, the inability to garner sufficient funds for the drug development process may delay the clinical process of both Prolectin-M and BXT-25. We are attracted to its strong management team and unique breakthrough technology. We adopt DCF methodology to arrive at a fair valuation of $2.71/share, discounted at a WACC of 12.1%.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, ProLectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran's other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

