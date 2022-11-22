New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemodialysis Machines Market to Grow at a Paltry CAGR of 4.71% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027), Assesses DelveInsight

The hemodialysis machines is predicted to surge due to the factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney disorders such as end-stage renal disease, kidney failure, the constantly growing elderly population, high blood pressure, high diabetes prevalence, and others. Furthermore, technological advancements in the hemodialysis machines product pipeline and an increase in product approvals are among the other factors driving the global hemodialysis machines market from 2022 to 2027.

DelveInsight’s Hemodialysis Machines Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading hemodialysis machines companies’ market shares, challenges, hemodialysis machines market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key hemodialysis machines companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Hemodialysis Machines Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hemodialysis machines market during the forecast period.

Notable hemodialysis machines companies such as Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, NIPRO, Baxter, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Perfect Medical Ind.Co., Ltd., Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd., Advin Health Care, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd, Cantel Medical, Rockwell Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dialife SA, Culligan, Mar Cor, Toray Medical Co, Ltd., Infomed SA, Guangdong Biolight Meditech, Trivitron Healthcare , and several others are currently operating in the hemodialysis machines market.

On October 31, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it had approved a new set of tubes used in hemodialysis machines manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Bad Homburg, Germany, that are expected to address concerns about the previous tubes' release of potentially toxic biphenyls.

On February 23, 2022, the FDA approved Difelikefalin injection (Korsuva; Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in adults undergoing Hemodialysis (HD).

On November 29, 2021, Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company reducing the cost and complexity of dialysis, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance for a new sterilization method of the cartridge utilized in its Tablo® Hemodialysis System, enabling full production in North America.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the hemodialysis machines market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Hemodialysis Machines Market Report

What is Hemodialysis?

Hemodialysis uses a machine to filter wastes, salts, and fluid from your blood when the kidneys are no longer healthy enough to do this work adequately. Hemodialysis is one method of treating advanced kidney failure and can help you live an active life despite failing kidneys.

Hemodialysis can help the body control blood pressure and maintain the proper balance of fluid and minerals such as potassium and sodium. Normally, hemodialysis begins well before the kidneys have shut down, causing life-threatening complications.





Which Region Will Dominate the Global Hemodialysis Machines Market by 2027?

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemodialysis machines market among all regions. This dominance is due to an increasing population with renal disorders, the growing popularity of cost-effective and portable dialysis machines for home care settings, and government initiatives to improve renal disease management.

Furthermore, in the United States, rising ESRD cases in the region and a shift in the patient pool toward at-home hemodialysis machines are expected to boost the region’s hemodialysis machines equipment market.

Moreover, recent product approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for hemodialysis machines will boost the regional hemodialysis machines market. For instance, on October 31, 2022, the FDA announced that it had approved a new set of tubes used in hemodialysis machines manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Bad Homburg, Germany, that are expected to address concerns about the previous tubes’ release of potentially toxic biphenyls.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the hemodialysis machines market, get a snapshot of the Hemodialysis Machines Market Outlook

What are the Key Factors Influencing the Hemodialysis Machines Market Dynamics?

The hemodialysis machines market is experiencing increased product demand for various reasons, one of which is the rising prevalence of kidney-associated disorders such as acute kidney injury and end-stage renal disorders, among others.

Furthermore, acute conditions such as metabolic acidosis, electrolyte imbalance, and uremia, among others, may increase demand for hemodialysis machines because patients suffering from these conditions require dialysis.

Moreover, the major benefits of hemodialysis, such as reduced frequency of visits to a dialysis center, use of hemodialysis machines at home by patients without any assistance, and fewer restrictions on diet and fluid intake, among others, are likely to increase demand for hemodialysis machines among the target population, propelling the global hemodialysis machines market.

However, the risks and complications associated with hemodialysis machines and the high cost of hemodialysis machines may be certain limiting factors to the hemodialysis machines market growth.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic posed several challenges for clinical healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The increase in the number of COVID cases, combined with the severity, resulted in an increase in the incidence of kidney damage. The global demand for kidney replacement fluids has increased significantly due to the pandemic. The gradual shift toward home hemodialysis machines to combat the spread of COVID-19 infection has greatly increased patient interest in home treatment of kidney disorders. During the pandemic, this factor drive the adoption of hemodialysis machine products.

Get a sneak peek at the hemodialysis machines market dynamics @Best Hemodialysis Machines

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 4.71% Projected Hemodialysis Machines Market Size by 2027 USD 17.78 Billion Key Hemodialysis Machines Companies Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, NIPRO, Baxter, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Perfect Medical Ind.Co., Ltd., Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd., Advin Health Care, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd, Cantel Medical, Rockwell Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dialife SA, Culligan, Mar Cor, Toray Medical Co, Ltd., Infomed SA, Guangdong Biolight Meditech, Trivitron Healthcare, among others

Hemodialysis Machines Market Assessment

Hemodialysis Machines Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Equipment (Hemodialysis Machines, Haemodialysis Water Treatment Systems, Others), Consumables & Supplies (Dialyzers, Hemodialysis Concentrates/Dialysates, Hemodialysis Access Products, Catheters, Bloodlines Sets and Tubes, Others) Market Segmentation By End User: Independent Dialysis Centers, Home Care Settings Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the hemodialysis machines market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Hemodialysis Machine Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hemodialysis Machines Market 7 Hemodialysis Machines Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Hemodialysis Machines Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the hemodialysis machines market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Hemodialysis Machines Manufacturers

