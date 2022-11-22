San Diego Padres’ Joe Musgrove to Set a New World Record in Antarctica While Helping Athletes with Disabilities Challenge Extreme Limits

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started off as a 30th birthday celebration for All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove, has evolved into a world-record-setting attempt to throw the fastest pitch on Antarctica to continue raising awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). On November 28, the longtime supporter of CAF, will take three inspirational athletes with physical disabilities to the most extreme environment on Earth for a polar adventure showcasing a “No Limits” message to the world.

For the past few years, Musgrove, has developed a unique bond with Indiana teen Landis Sims, a 16-year-old Varsity baseball player born without hands or feet. Their story of mentorship is highlighted in the recently released documentary Landis Just Watch Me. To further exemplify the ‘No Hands, No Feet No Limits’ theme of the film, Musgrove invited Landis to join him on his expedition to the end of the earth.

After hosting a successful fundraising event, Musgrove was able to raise the necessary funds to bring two paralympic athletes also supported by the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Roderick Sewell, a double above knee amputee who became the first to finish the Ironman World Championship and Justin Phongsavanh who was paralyzed after he was shot in an unprovoked assault. Justin recently won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games for the javelin throw. The athletes will bring specialized adaptive sports equipment to support their activities across extreme terrain.

“I’m so inspired by the CAF athletes that will be joining us on this journey and all athletes that face their challenges without limitations,” said Joe Musgrove, MLB All-Star Pitcher. “We look forward to raising awareness of their stories and CAF while appreciating all the natural beauty we are going to encounter.”

Organized by a friend of Musgrove and Polar Expedition Guide Neill Drake, the group will board the 340ft (104m) Ocean Victory expedition ship headed for Antarctica and will kayak and hike in rough terrain while supporting Musgrove in his world record pitch.

After a 5-month rigorous permit application process, Drake and Musgrove have received the necessary permits for the Padres’ pitcher to throw a baseball on the coldest continent on earth. The permit is required to ensure the future conservation and preservation of the world’s most fragile continent. The ship they are sailing on is a member of IAATO (International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators) and all activities or events that happen on Antarctica must be approved by IAATO along with other governing bodies that exist to protect Antarctica. Drake, who spends 3 months a year working down South, wanted to make sure that every aspect of environmental impacts and risks to wildlife were evaluated before scheduling the throw.

Extensive safety measures and environmental impacts were considered, evaluated and approved,” said Neill Drake, founder of Antarctica Travel Group. “Joe will set the record and support some incredible athletes in their quest for reaching new epic adventures, regardless of their limitations.”

The voyage to join Joe Musgrove is currently sold out but follow the journey at JoinJoeMusgrove.com.

Images for media use can be found here.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $147 million has been raised and over 40,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

