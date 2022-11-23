FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Estimated 2022 Annual Capital Gains Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its ETFs listed below for the 2022 tax year.



Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2022 and reflect forward looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the ETF’s December 2022 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly distribution amounts.

First Trust expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022 and payable on January 9, 2023.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated annual

capital gain per unit ($)

as at October 31, 2022 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK 0.1150 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG 0.1500 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (Hedged Units) FEBB.F 0.3650 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (Hedged Units) MAYB.F 0.0500

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to estimated October 2022 capital gains distributions for First Trust ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amount of distributions received by First Trust ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

