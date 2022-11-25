Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the fourth tranche of € 30 million started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 639 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
18 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 834 30.93 31.24 29.98 273 236
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
21 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 300 31.07 31.36 30.82 288 951
  MTF CBOE 873 30.95 30.96 30.92 27 019
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis 1 005 31.00 31.00 31.00 31 155
22 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 049 31.18 31.46 30.90 250 968
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
23 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 711 31.51 31.68 31.32 274 484
  MTF CBOE 3 877 31.54 31.66 31.28 122 281
  MTF Turquoise 665 31.55 31.66 31.36 20 981
  MTF Aquis 1 325 31.53 31.64 31.32 41 777
Total   42 639 31.21 31.68 29.98 1 330 852

As announced on 25 February 2022, 29 July 2022 and 18 November 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 846 shares during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 201 shares on Euronext Brussels. 

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
17 November 2022 2 645 30.89 31.00 30.80 81 704
18 November 2022 2 100 30.20 30.26 30.00 63 420
21 November 2022 2 700 30.99 31.10 30.90 83 673
22 November 2022 1 30.98 30.98 30.98 31
23 November 2022 1 400 31.37 31.40 31.30 43 918
Total 8 846 272 746


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
17 November 2022 800 31.35 31.40 31.30 25 080
18 November 2022 1 400 31.07 31.20 31.00 43 498
21 November 2022 500 31.30 31.30 31.30 15 650
22 November 2022 4 206 31.43 31.60 30.98 132 195
23 November 2022 295 31.60 31.60 31.60 9 322
Total 7 201 225 745

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 439 shares.

On 23 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 099 997 own shares, or 6.95% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

