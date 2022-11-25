Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the fourth tranche of € 30 million started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 639 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 834
|30.93
|31.24
|29.98
|273 236
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|21 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 300
|31.07
|31.36
|30.82
|288 951
|MTF CBOE
|873
|30.95
|30.96
|30.92
|27 019
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|1 005
|31.00
|31.00
|31.00
|31 155
|22 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 049
|31.18
|31.46
|30.90
|250 968
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|23 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 711
|31.51
|31.68
|31.32
|274 484
|MTF CBOE
|3 877
|31.54
|31.66
|31.28
|122 281
|MTF Turquoise
|665
|31.55
|31.66
|31.36
|20 981
|MTF Aquis
|1 325
|31.53
|31.64
|31.32
|41 777
|Total
|42 639
|31.21
|31.68
|29.98
|1 330 852
As announced on 25 February 2022, 29 July 2022 and 18 November 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 846 shares during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 November 2022
|2 645
|30.89
|31.00
|30.80
|81 704
|18 November 2022
|2 100
|30.20
|30.26
|30.00
|63 420
|21 November 2022
|2 700
|30.99
|31.10
|30.90
|83 673
|22 November 2022
|1
|30.98
|30.98
|30.98
|31
|23 November 2022
|1 400
|31.37
|31.40
|31.30
|43 918
|Total
|8 846
|—
|—
|—
|272 746
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 November 2022
|800
|31.35
|31.40
|31.30
|25 080
|18 November 2022
|1 400
|31.07
|31.20
|31.00
|43 498
|21 November 2022
|500
|31.30
|31.30
|31.30
|15 650
|22 November 2022
|4 206
|31.43
|31.60
|30.98
|132 195
|23 November 2022
|295
|31.60
|31.60
|31.60
|9 322
|Total
|7 201
|—
|—
|—
|225 745
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 439 shares.
On 23 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 099 997 own shares, or 6.95% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment