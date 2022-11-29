Solutions 30 refinances and extends its €100-million syndicated loan

English French

Solutions 30 today closed on a new €100-million syndicated loan with seven banks.

Commenting on the announcement, the Group’s Chief Financial Officer Amaury Boilot said: “Our ability to secure this financing proves how strongly our main partner banks believe in our Group’s strategy and business model. This loan will help us to expand our activities, strengthen our competitive advantages, and preserve our ability to consolidate the market in the coming years.”

This syndicated loan will help finance the strong growth expected for the Group’s activities outside France, where more than €800 million in contracts have been signed since the beginning of the year. It will also allow the Group to pursue its external growth strategy when macroeconomic conditions improve.

Upcoming event

2022 Q4 Revenue and 2022 Annual Revenue Reports | January 26, 2023

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:

Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Leslie Jung - Tel: +33 6 78 70 05 55 - ljung@image7.fr

Attachment