YES Communities Donated Thanksgiving Meals to Resident Families Across Western Michigan

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year YES Communities hosts community events to provide residents with a sense of belonging and the opportunity to get to know others that share their common interests.

In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, YES Communities across western Michigan hosted community meals and provided catered giveaways to residents.

Residents at Ferrand Estates entered to win a free Thanksgiving family feast by submitting a favorite recipe. All entries will be compiled into a recipe book that will be distributed to the residents.

“We do these types of events year-round and not just for Thanksgiving. It helps create a family atmosphere when neighbors get to know one another personally,” said Tara Blakita, Region Field Manager at YES. “It’s awesome to see residents in our communities coming together to celebrate.

Participating communities that held Thanksgiving events across western Michigan were:

Camelot Manor (Grand Rapids, Mich.) Catered Thanksgiving dinner for residents on 11/17/22.

Capital Crossings (Eagle, Mich.) Turkey and ham giveaway on 11/22/22.

Canterbury Estates (Ionia, Mich.) Turkey and ham giveaway on 11/21/22.

Ferrand Estates (Wyoming, Mich.) Thanksgiving dinner giveaways.

Leonard Gardens (Grand Rapids, Mich.) Thanksgiving Get Together on 11/22/22.

Norton Shores (Muskegon, Mich.) Turkey dinner giveaway on 11/18/22.

Pavilion Estates (Kalamazoo, Mich.) Gave away 15 Turkey dinners.

Prescott Community (Grand Rapids, Mich.) Turkey dinner giveaway for residents.

Royal Estates (Kalamazoo, Mich.) Thanksgiving potluck on 11/5/22 with giveaways.

Yankee Spring Meadows (Wayland, Mich.) Annual Thanksgiving potluck on 11/19/22.

In addition, communities are donating time back to the broader community through paid volunteer hours through the YES Communities YES We Care program. Michigan-based YES team members have donated over 230 hours of volunteering in their communities in the month of November.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.