Biz2Credit Named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and Fintech 250 Lists for 2022, Wins ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit today announced that it has been named to several prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 list, CB Insights’ Fintech 250, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and most recently, “Great Place to Work” certification for the year 2022.



Deloitte Technology Fast 500

The Deloitte list recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The Deloitte rankings are based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2018 to 2021. Biz2Credit was honored at the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Inc. 5000

Earlier this year, Inc. magazine announced that Biz2Credit is among the firms on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Biz2Credit ranks No. 535 on the 2022 list, which represents the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses. Intuit, Microsoft, Patagonia, and Under Armour are among the many well-known companies gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The firms among this year’s Inc. 5000 for 2022 been incredibly competitive within their markets and have also shown staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2022 Inc. 5000 achieved a median growth of 230% and generated over $300 billion dollars in total revenue. The complete list of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.

CB Insights’ Fintech 250

Biz2Credit has also been named to CB Insights’ fifth annual Fintech 250 , a list of the top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services.

The firms on the Fintech 250 list were selected by CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores. CB Insights’ algorithm measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Biz2Credit this month was also recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The company uses a Trust Model survey to obtain information from employees about their employer. Among Biz2Credit’s U.S.-based staff, 79% say that Biz2Credit is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Further, employees at Biz2Credit used the following words to describe their experience at the company on the Trust Index™ survey: “rewarded,” “opportunities,” “leadership,” and “benefits,” among others.

About Biz2Credit

Biz2Credit’s mission is to provide small businesses with the best funding options for each and every project or capital need, with technology that makes business financing easy to understand and easy to access. Biz2Credit was founded in 2007 with one goal; make business finance work better. They are backed by Nexus Venture Partners and their 225,000 small business customers. Since they started, Biz2Credit has been the best place for small businesses to get funding online. They have provided over $7 billion in small business loans and financing for thousands of companies across the U.S. Biz2Credit was previously named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 and Private Titans lists for 2020, is a three-time winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and was previously named a “Great Place to Work” in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.