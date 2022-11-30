Noblis MSD Awarded Prime $187 Million U.S. Navy C4ISR Engineering Services Contract

Reston, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis MSD, a recognized market leader in U.S. Navy network design, modernization, sustainment and integration, has been awarded a prime five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity single-award contract from the NIWC Pacific to provide engineering services to the NIEF. The contract carries a maximum estimated value of $187 million.

“This award is a testament to our strong technical and engineering capabilities,” said Lori Ventimiglia, Noblis MSD divsion vice president. “We’re honored and excited for this significant opportunity to apply our unique expertise to the many programs the NIWC Pacific NIEF provides to benefit the U.S. Navy and the military.”

Under the contract, Noblis MSD will provide a suite of end-to-end engineering services for the NIEF’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. These services support the lifecycle from system research and design to deployment and continued support.

“This contract adds to our long-standing partnership with the Navy,” said Noblis MSD president Glenn Hickok. “It allows us to implement the full breadth of our extensive C4ISR capabilities to help enhance and further the naval mission.”

Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary, is a recognized market leader in U.S. Navy network design, operational readiness, system modernization, lifecycle sustainment and system integration. As a system developer through lifecycle maintenance, Noblis MSD provides engineering, enterprise transformation and program management, to help clients design solutions for operations and maintenance. We identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, implement cyber and advanced information technology systems and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. Noblis MSD leverages the depth and breadth of the entire Noblis family of companies to deliver advanced capabilities to our clients.

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.