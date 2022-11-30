Thinking Cap Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Thinking Cap is living their mission to partner with our customers to help millions of learners expand their knowledge, skills, and expertise.

“Thinking Cap’s LMS offers a refreshing approach to LMS technology. Thinking Cap has for decades truly understood the complexities of delivering engaging and effective learning solutions. Thinking Cap is not an organization that shies away from complicated requirements from its clients. Thinking Cap takes the time to work with clients to meet their needs through bespoke and custom solutions. Any organization with complex learning requirements should consider Thinking Cap’s LMS.” says Michael Rochelle, BHG’s Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Thinking Cap as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Thinking Cap product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Thinking Cap organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We put on our Thinking Cap in 2001 and listened to what our clients needed. We have been delivering on that partnership ever since. We’re excited to be recognized by BHG for our extensive work with associations and corporate clients on their accreditation, certification, and commerce programs.” Says Isobel Wallace, General Manager at Thinking Cap.





Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Thinking Cap offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Thinking Cap and their offerings visit https://www.thinkingcap.com/

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About Thinking Cap

Thinking Cap is a Canadian award-winning learning management system working with global companies, associations, government, non-profits, and small businesses to deliver customized learning solutions.





Proud of long-term, collaborative, and strong relationships with clients, Thinking Cap’s innovation solutions are driven by a deep understanding and commitment to exceeding client needs for credit reporting to compliance, to on-demand microlearning, to gamification and more.

It's time to put on your Thinking Cap! To learn more, visit https://www.thinkingcap.com/

