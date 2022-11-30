President & CEO of Suominen Corporation changes

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on November 30, 2022 at 19:00 p.m. EET



Suominen has appointed Mr. Tommi Björnman as the new President & CEO of the company. Björnman currently works as the President & CEO of Avgol Nonwovens and starts as Suominen’s President & CEO at the latest in May 2023.

Suominen’s current President & CEO Mr. Petri Helsky will leave his position as President & CEO. Mr. Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal, has been appointed as Suominen’s interim President & CEO as of November 30, 2022.

“I want to thank Petri Helsky for his contribution to the company. At his leadership Suominen renewed its strategy focusing on innovation and sustainability. Petri has played a vital role in leading the implementation of the strategy and we are now in a better position to respond to the growing need of sustainable nonwovens,” says Jaakko Eskola, Chair of the Board of Directors.

“Suominen is one of the leading suppliers in its business, serving attractive, growth-oriented markets and customers with sustainable product offerings. I am honored to join Suominen and work with the leadership team to unleash the company's unique value with a systematic approach to repositioning the company toward a profitable growth journey,“ says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen as of May 2023.

Tommi Björnman's CV and picture attached to this release.



