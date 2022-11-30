New Speak Up™ About Vaccinations campaign from The Joint Commission

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission today launched Speak Up™ About Vaccinations, a new consumer education campaign to help patients make informed decisions about vaccines.

Vaccines are life-saving tools that reduce the risk of serious illness or death due to infection from viruses or bacteria. They work by imitating an infection and building a person’s immunity. A vaccine places a small “inactive” or weakened form of a bacteria or virus into the body so that when the actual bacteria or virus is introduced to a person, their body recognizes it and works to ward off infection.

While getting vaccinated is a personal health decision, the Speak Up™ campaign provides important information to know about vaccines, including:

Vaccines are rigorously tested before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives approval.

Protection from vaccination may fade over time, requiring multiple doses at various point in a patient’s life.

Delaying childhood vaccinations may put those children and others at greater risk for diseases.

There is no data to support the myth that vaccinations cause autism in children.

The campaign also provides a list of questions for a patient to ask their doctor or other healthcare provider about such as the effectiveness and potential side effects of a vaccine, consequences of not getting vaccinated, and likelihood of being exposed to a certain disease or bacteria.

Additionally, the campaign provides the recommended vaccination schedule from birth to adulthood and links to resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Vaccines save lives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decline in childhood vaccinations. As a result, we have seen an increase in outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. Now it is more important than ever for children and adults to stay up to date on recommended vaccinations as they are the most important tool to fight these outbreaks,” says Ana Pujols McKee, MD, FACP, executive vice president, chief medical officer, and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, The Joint Commission.

Speak Up™ About Vaccinations includes an infographic in English and Spanish, an animated video that depicts a family getting vaccinated, and a distribution guide to help healthcare organizations disseminate the information to patients. These materials are free to reproduce and disseminate if credited to The Joint Commission.

