Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

| Source: Dynagas LNG Partners LP Dynagas LNG Partners LP

ATHENS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 30, 2022 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:  

  1. To re-elect Alexios Rodopoulos to serve as a Class II Director for a three-year term until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and

  2. To re-appoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP 
Attention: Michael Gregos 
Tel. +30 210 8917960
Email: management@dynagaspartners.com   

Investor Relations/ Financial Media: 
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc. 
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540 
New York, NY 10169 
Tel. (212) 661-7566 
E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com