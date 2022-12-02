Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 708 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 24 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 186 31.98 32.24 31.62 261 788 MTF CBOE 4 458 32.00 32.20 31.68 142 656 MTF Turquoise 772 32.01 32.18 31.84 24 712 MTF Aquis 1 581 31.99 32.20 31.70 50 576 25 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 141 32.30 32.56 31.84 262 954 MTF CBOE 4 886 32.30 32.52 31.88 157 818 MTF Turquoise 887 32.30 32.52 31.94 28 650 MTF Aquis 1 568 32.32 32.52 31.88 50 678 28 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 043 32.18 32.40 32.04 258 824 MTF CBOE 5 148 32.15 32.44 32.00 165 508 MTF Turquoise 946 32.18 32.34 32.02 30 442 MTF Aquis 1 174 32.21 32.44 32.02 37 815 29 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 512 33.00 33.32 32.20 280 896 MTF CBOE 5 212 33.01 33.30 32.24 172 048 MTF Turquoise 1 000 33.03 33.34 32.12 33 030 MTF Aquis 1 738 33.01 33.30 32.22 57 371 30 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 050 33.50 33.72 33.24 269 675 MTF CBOE 4 705 33.50 33.70 33.24 157 618 MTF Turquoise 1 015 33.52 33.70 33.26 34 023 MTF Aquis 1 686 33.51 33.70 33.26 56 498 Total 77 708 32.60 33.72 31.62 2 533 580

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 554 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 November 2022 2 000 32.12 32.30 32.00 64 240 29 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 000 — — — 64 240





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 November 2022 3 600 31.89 32.20 31.70 114 804 25 November 2022 3 000 32.34 32.46 32.10 97 020 28 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 November 2022 5 000 32.84 33.28 32.20 164 200 30 November 2022 1 954 33.57 33.80 33.36 65 596 Total 13 554 — — — 441 620

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 66 885 shares.

On 30 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 166 151 own shares, or 7.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment