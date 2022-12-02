Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 708 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 186
|31.98
|32.24
|31.62
|261 788
|MTF CBOE
|4 458
|32.00
|32.20
|31.68
|142 656
|MTF Turquoise
|772
|32.01
|32.18
|31.84
|24 712
|MTF Aquis
|1 581
|31.99
|32.20
|31.70
|50 576
|25 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 141
|32.30
|32.56
|31.84
|262 954
|MTF CBOE
|4 886
|32.30
|32.52
|31.88
|157 818
|MTF Turquoise
|887
|32.30
|32.52
|31.94
|28 650
|MTF Aquis
|1 568
|32.32
|32.52
|31.88
|50 678
|28 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 043
|32.18
|32.40
|32.04
|258 824
|MTF CBOE
|5 148
|32.15
|32.44
|32.00
|165 508
|MTF Turquoise
|946
|32.18
|32.34
|32.02
|30 442
|MTF Aquis
|1 174
|32.21
|32.44
|32.02
|37 815
|29 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 512
|33.00
|33.32
|32.20
|280 896
|MTF CBOE
|5 212
|33.01
|33.30
|32.24
|172 048
|MTF Turquoise
|1 000
|33.03
|33.34
|32.12
|33 030
|MTF Aquis
|1 738
|33.01
|33.30
|32.22
|57 371
|30 November 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 050
|33.50
|33.72
|33.24
|269 675
|MTF CBOE
|4 705
|33.50
|33.70
|33.24
|157 618
|MTF Turquoise
|1 015
|33.52
|33.70
|33.26
|34 023
|MTF Aquis
|1 686
|33.51
|33.70
|33.26
|56 498
|Total
|77 708
|32.60
|33.72
|31.62
|2 533 580
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 554 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 November 2022 to 30 November 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 November 2022
|2 000
|32.12
|32.30
|32.00
|64 240
|29 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 000
|—
|—
|—
|64 240
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 November 2022
|3 600
|31.89
|32.20
|31.70
|114 804
|25 November 2022
|3 000
|32.34
|32.46
|32.10
|97 020
|28 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 November 2022
|5 000
|32.84
|33.28
|32.20
|164 200
|30 November 2022
|1 954
|33.57
|33.80
|33.36
|65 596
|Total
|13 554
|—
|—
|—
|441 620
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 66 885 shares.
On 30 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 166 151 own shares, or 7.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment