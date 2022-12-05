Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 5 Dec 2022

Reference is made to the notice on 18 November 2022 regarding exercise of 246,167 incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics ASA.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares have been issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 167,637,217.35 divided into 1,117,581,449 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

