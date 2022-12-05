Local College Football Teams Help Food Lion Feeds Provide 828,000 Meals to Fight Hunger

Sack to Give Back collegiate partnership tackles hunger to address food insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2022 college football season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 33 higher education institutions to provide 828,000* meals to nourish neighbors in need. Through the innovative effort to tackle hunger, Food Lion Feeds provided 1,000 meals per school for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local Feeding America® member food bank. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. 

“As much as we are committed to ending hunger in the towns and cities we serve, we are just as energized by the support we rally in these football stadiums each time there is a quarterback sack and more meals are contributed to our partner food banks,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “While the football teams compete on the field, the students, fans and our neighbors join forces to help make a difference in their communities, working together to nourish families facing hunger.”

Liberty University Flames led the season with 41 quarterback sacks, resulting in 41,000 meals for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, VA. Food Lion Feeds provided an additional 50,000 meals to that same food bank in memory of three University of Virginia players who lost their lives in a campus shooting in mid-November.

In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program benefited 16 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, the Sack to Give Back program resulted in more than 2.1 million meals provided to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

The participating schools, season sacks and correlating food banks which benefit from each school’s efforts are:

SchoolSchool LocationSacks / Meals ProvidedFood Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
Appalachian State UniversityBoone, NC29 sacks / 29,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Bowie State UniversityBowie, MD27 sacks / 27,000 meals providedMaryland Food Bank
Catawba CollegeSalisbury, NC14 sacks / 14,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Chowan UniversityMurfreesboro, NC37 sacks / 37,000 meals provided + 2,000 meals**Food Bank of the Albemarle
Clemson UniversityClemson, SC35 sacks / 35,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Coastal Carolina UniversityConway, SC30 sacks / 30,000 meals providedLowcountry Food Bank
East Carolina UniversityGreenville, NC25 sacks / 25,000 meals providedFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State UniversityElizabeth City, NC5 sacks / 5,000 meals providedFood Bank of the Albemarle
Elon UniversityElon, NC34 sacks / 34,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State UniversityFayetteville, NC34 sacks / 34,000 meals provided + 8,000 meals**Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
Georgia Southern UniversityStatesboro, GA18 sacks / 18,000 meals providedAmerica’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
James Madison UniversityHarrisonburg, VA38 sacks / 38,000 meals providedBlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith UniversityCharlotte, NC19 sacks / 19,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty UniversityLynchburg, VA41 sacks / 41,000 meals providedBlue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln UniversityOxford, PA15 sacks / 15,000 meals providedFood Bank of Delaware
Livingston CollegeSalisbury, NC10 sacks / 10,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State UniversityGreensboro, NC28 sacks / 28,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, NC25 sacks / 25,000 meals providedFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion UniversityNorfolk, VA30 sacks / 30,000 meals providedFoodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Shaw UniversityRaleigh, NC11 sacks / 11,000 meals providedInter-Faith Food Shuttle
St. Augustine’s UniversityRaleigh, NC15 sacks / 15,000 meals providedFood Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Towson UniversityTowson, MD22 sacks / 22,000 meals providedMaryland Food Bank
University of DelawareNewark, DE20 sacks / 20,000 meals providedFood Bank of Delaware
University of MarylandAdelphi, MD25 sacks / 25,000 meals providedCapital Area Food Bank
University of North CarolinaChapel Hill, NC16 sacks / 16,000 meals providedInter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of RichmondRichmond, VA27 sacks / 27,000 meals provided + 2,000 meals**Feed More
University of VirginiaCharlottesville, VA30 sacks / 80,000* meals provided

*50,000 meals were donated in memory of three University of Virginia players who recently lost their lives
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Virginia State UniversityPetersburg, VA21 sacks / 21,000 meals providedFeed More
Virginia Tech UniversityBlacksburg, VA24 sacks / 24,000 meals providedFeeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union UniversityRichmond, VA34 sacks / 34,000 meals providedFeed More
Wake Forest UniversityWinston-Salem, NC28 sacks / 28,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
William and Mary CollegeWilliamsburg, VA29 sacks / 29,000 meals providedVirginia Peninsula Foodbank
Winston-Salem State UniversityWinston-Salem, NC20 sacks / 20,000 meals providedSecond Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

*The total meals provided for the season will increase due to upcoming playoffs, championships or bowl games.

**Food Lion Feeds provides up to 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made in a playoff, championship or bowl game.

Editor’s note: The photos of check presentations do not represent the final results; they only recognize performance to date when the check presentation occurred.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

