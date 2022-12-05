Vislink Wins Prestigious IABM BaM Award® 2022 for its 5G 4Live™ Remote Production Solution

Vislink’s Award-Winning 5G Wireless Technology Has Been Field-Proven

in a Commonwealth Games Network Deployment

Mt. Olive, NJ, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, has won the esteemed IABM BaM Award® 2022 in the Connect category for its 5G 4Live remote production solution, which was designed to provide a premium-quality 5G private network experience.

“We are honored to receive this coveted industry award,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “It is further recognition that our 5G streaming and REMI technologies can deliver unprecedented options for capturing, producing, distributing and monetizing content. We are excited to evangelize the opportunities for our 5G, AI and cloud solutions to drive meaningful creativity, flexibility and cost efficiencies in covering live events of all competitive tiers.”

Vislink 5G wireless camera technology was prominently featured in a 2022 Commonwealth Games private network deployment. Vislink participated in the deployment with BT Media and Broadcast and the BBC, who demonstrated the significant potential 5G holds for broadcasters. BT Media and Broadcast was recently named a winner of a Broadcast Tech Innovation Award 2022 for the Commonwealth Games deployment. The BT/BBC/Vislink partnership demonstrated how 5G private networks can facilitate uncontended, reliable, free-roaming contribution services.

Vislink 5G 4Live bridges broadcasters’ remote production infrastructure between the cloud and the edge. It functions as a combined 5G network solution that integrates roaming camera 5G transmitters with a hybrid portable/private 5G network infrastructure. By utilizing a private 5G network, an operator can be in full control of the services passing through that network, allowing the network to be tuned for maximum QoS in terms of latency and throughput. This allows the deployment of reliable, low-latency communications to support production environments.

With the private 5G network smoothly bridging the gap between the camera and the production center, the Vislink 5G 4Live end-to-end system enables a step-change in remote production architectures. Content from both roaming and fixed cameras can be transported directly to the production center, including both on-premise facilities and as part of a migration to true cloud production architectures.

The IABM BaM Awards® recognize outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. The BaMs are the only truly independent technology awards in the industry and are widely recognized as the gold standard for rewarding broadcast and media innovation. The Connect category comprises the infrastructure, connectivity and bandwidth used to move content within and between facilities. This includes intra-facility connectivity, inter-facility connectivity, video interfacing & conversion, audio interfacing & conversion, and file & object delivery.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

At Vislink, we’ve been bringing live video to life for over 50 years. Our vision is to foster the connection of people and communities to information that informs, protects, and entertains them — by building rich experiences through the power of live video. We’re powering the next generation of live event production with cutting-edge solutions that include AI-automated technologies, emerging bonded cellular and 5G systems, and innovative remote production platforms. We are also a trusted provider of secure, high-quality, real-time video communications that deliver actionable intelligence to police, military and other government entities. With a global client roster of tier-1 broadcasters, sports teams, and law enforcement organizations, we are a dynamic company whose impressive history is only matched by the exciting future ahead of it. Vislink common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

