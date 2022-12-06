OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 94,306,911 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the “Shares”) were issued and allotted on 5 December 2022 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the “Offer”), to raise £175 million, with an over allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 96.7p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 10 November 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.
Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 19 December 2022.
The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 96.7p:
|No. of Shares
|Current Holding
|% Issued Share Capital
|Tom Leader
|8,336
|32,079
|0.002
|Matt Cooper
|222,336
|2,353,220
|0.171
|Jane O’Riordan
|11,116
|128,650
|0.009
|Anthony Rockley
|22,233
|41,965
|0.003
|Gaenor Bagley
|5,557
|14,469
|0.001
The Company announces that the following members of Octopus Ventures, the team within Octopus Investments Limited that manages the Company's investments, were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 96.7p:
|No. of Shares
|Malcolm Ferguson
|55,583
|Rebecca Hunt
|55,583
|Alliott Cole
|55,583
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,376,015,768. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75