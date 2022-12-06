OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 94,306,911 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the “Shares”) were issued and allotted on 5 December 2022 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the “Offer”), to raise £175 million, with an over allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 96.7p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 10 November 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 19 December 2022.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 96.7p:

No. of Shares Current Holding % Issued Share Capital Tom Leader 8,336 32,079 0.002 Matt Cooper 222,336 2,353,220 0.171 Jane O’Riordan 11,116 128,650 0.009 Anthony Rockley 22,233 41,965 0.003 Gaenor Bagley 5,557 14,469 0.001

The Company announces that the following members of Octopus Ventures, the team within Octopus Investments Limited that manages the Company's investments, were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 96.7p:

No. of Shares Malcolm Ferguson 55,583 Rebecca Hunt 55,583 Alliott Cole 55,583

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,376,015,768‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75