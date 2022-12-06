Vantiva - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

Paris, FRANCE

December 6, 2022

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
November 30, 2022

  		355,389,840

  		 

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,389,840

 
 

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,389,840

 

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

