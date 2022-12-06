Tissue Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass USD 122.74 BN by 2032

Los Angeles, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue diagnostic tests are widely used in the healthcare sector to identify a sample of tissue for diagnosis of cancer & other diseases. The increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of cancer among people have witnessed a high demand and rapid growth in the tissue diagnostics market during the forecast period.



Tissue diagnostic technology is considered one of the best procedures by physicians for the detection of cancer in its early stage. Screening and diagnosis of different types of cancers are general factors of tissue diagnostics, but tissue diagnostics also detect other types of disorders.

Regional Snapshots

North America dominated the global tissue diagnostics market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The growth is attributed to, an increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of cancer among people is one of the major factors driving the tissue diagnostics market in this region. The presence of various community events leads to reduced cancer patients & increases the demand for cancer detection enhancements in the market for tissue diagnostics.

In addition, the Control Research Network and Cancer Prevention is an event by the domestic centres to prevent and control various diseases which emphasises cancer prevention in North America. However, Modified drug basically relies on the use of human tissue for the growth of advanced tests. A rise in advanced technologies and healthcare IT systems in the clinical routine has significantly enhanced modified medicine, which drives the use of the tissue diagnostics market. The Medicine Enterprise in the United States enhances the personalized pharmaceutical industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region is contributed to the access to a variety of tissue diagnostic tests offered by international industries has increased, which has helped to grow the market for tissue diagnostics in APAC. For instance, on 19 April 2019, Genecast and HalioDx SAS contracted for the commercialization of the Immunosorbent diagnostic trials in China. Due to this programme, the availability of this product has increased for cancer patients in china.

Report Highlight

By Application, breast cancer is expected to hold a large revenue share. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in women worldwide; this is due to genetic issues and an increase in inheritance & family background. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer disease has infected 2.2 million women globally in 2020, with 6, 80,000 mortalities.

By Product, the growth of Immunohistochemistry is owing to the fact that it is often applied in therapeutics, development of cancer diagnostics and clinical research organizations (CRO). Immunohistochemistry is mostly favoured over conservative enzyme staining methods as it precisely brings differences between various types of tumors, while the conservative methods identify a restricted number of enzymes, tissue structures, and proteins of tumours.

By End-User, the growth of this hospital is attributed to the large utility rates and consumption of tissue diagnostic systems by the hospitals. Doctors are increasingly shifting to tissue based diagnostic testing methods from conservative testing because the tissue diagnostic tests decrease timelines when related to conventional procedures.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 37.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 122.74 Billion CAGR 12.5% from 2023 to 2032 Hospital Segment Share 49% in 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Siemens, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA and Others

Market Dynamics for Tissue Diagnostics Market:

Market Driver:

Increasing Geriatric population in developed nations driving the market growth

The increasing geriatric population in developed regions is driving the market growth for the market for tissue diagnostics. According to the United Nations World Population Ageing study, the number of individuals over 65 is expected to increase treble from 2019 to 2050, reaching 1.6 billion people. As people get older, their bodies natural biological functions start to break down, leading to a number of fatal illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders. According to estimates, elderly people account for 86% of all cases of these three diseases. In addition, people over 65 account for 65% of cancer deaths and 60% of cancer cases.





Market Restraint:

High Cost of Tissue Diagnosis Systems Hampering the market Growth of the Tissue Diagnostic Market

The high cost of tissue diagnosis systems is hindering the market growth for the tissue diagnostic market. Several hospitals in emerging countries are unable to invest in diagnostic imaging technology due to high costs and financial restrictions. The hospitals that cannot afford to buy new, cutting-edge imaging systems instead use rebuilt imaging systems because of the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging treatments in these nations. Thus, this factor will act as a restraint for the tissue diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.





Market Opportunity:

Integration of new diagnostic biomarkers creates ample opportunities for Tissue Diagnostic Market

Technological Advancements and the Integration of diagnostic biomarkers create lucrative opportunities for Tissue Diagnostic Market during the forecast period. A significant business opportunity for treating cancer patients through enhanced detection technologies and apparatus is being created by the increased understanding of some tissue diagnosis biomarkers. Technological advancements in the field of biotechnology have made it possible to identify potential cancer biomarkers, and some of these biomarkers have already been commercialised. Because of this, the development of innovative diagnostic biomarkers is opening up attractive prospects for the expansion of the tissue diagnostics market.





COVID-19 Impact on the Tissue Diagnostics Market

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the tissue diagnostic market with the pandemic affecting all nations, and the number of cancer diagnostic and screening operations fell suddenly. According to a preliminary examination of the US market, the number of newly diagnosed metastatic lung cancer patients fell by more than 30% between February 2020 and March 2020, which is a significant drop in just one month. This had an effect on the rates of BRAF, KRAS, and EGFR testing as well. These three biomarkers are crucial for helping doctors choose the right precision medicine treatments for certain patients. In February, when the majority of the nation implemented severe lockdown, about 4,000 EGFR testing were conducted, which is a 13% decrease from the previous month.

Key Developments in the Marketplace:

In August 2019, In order to do immunohistochemistry tests for identifying particular biomarkers of cancer in samples of tissue from cancer patients, Lunaphore Technologies SA introduced LabSat.

In May 2019, an in vitro diagnostic ROS1 immunohistochemistry assay called VENTANA ROS1 Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody was introduced by Roche. This assay can help identify cancer patients that are ROS1-positive by detecting the presence of the protein ROS1 in tissue.

In July 2018, the Aquaro Wishbone blade-handling microtome instrument was introduced by Aquaro Histology. The tool is used to insert and position blades without touching them, as well as remove and discard them.





Market Segmentation

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Other Cancers





By Product

In Situ Hybridization consumables Instruments Software

Immunohistochemistry Instruments

Slide Staining Systems Tissue Microarrays Tissue Processing Systems Slide Scanners Other Products Consumables Antibodies Reagents Kits

Digital Pathology and workflow Whole Slide Imaging Image Analysis Informatics Information Management System Storage & Communication

Primary and Special Staining

Anatomic Pathology Instruments Microtomes & Cryostat Microtomes Tissue Processors Automatic Strainers Other Products Consumables Reagents & Antibodies Probes & Kits Others



By End-User

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical Organizations

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





