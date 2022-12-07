Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics Chair Morten Opstad – 07 December 2022

At the close of business on 06 December 2022, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 09 December 2022:

Total 288,517,192 shares or 25,28% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to represent and vote for 107,997,906 shares or 9,67% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and close relations

Proxy with voting instructions for 180,519,286 shares or 16,16% of the share capital.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

