Kering: Interim dividend for financial year 2022

English French

PRESS RELEASE December 8, 2022

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

The Board of Directors of Kering, at its meeting of December 8, 2022, has declared an interim dividend for financial year 2022. The interim dividend will amount to €4.50 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 18, 2023 on positions recorded as of January 17, 2023 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 16, 2023 before trading. The balance of the dividend for financial year 2022 will be proposed by the Board of Directors of February 14, 2023 for approval by the Annual General Meeting of April 27, 2023.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com Analysts/investors Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment