The 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards Announcement

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management Excellence announced the winners of the Excellence in Technology for 2022. Organizations winning an award displayed how their use of technology measurably benefited the workforce in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, and Future of Work.

“From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

The awards were judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality, and measurable results.

“We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation.”

Winners of our Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

To view the 2022 Excellence in Technology Award Winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

