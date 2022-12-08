Christina Yancey to Lead Workforce Development Program Area at the American Institutes for Research

Arlington, Va., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Yancey, an expert at conducting and directing evaluations of workforce development programs and policies, is joining the American Institutes for Research (AIR) as a vice president, leading AIR’s workforce program area. Yancey, who will begin at AIR in January, has worked for the U.S. Department of Labor since 2014 and currently serves as its Chief Evaluation Officer and Scientific Integrity Official.

In her new role, Yancey will oversee AIR’s growing portfolio of workforce-related research and technical assistance, which spans the whole workforce cycle, from education, training, and apprenticeships to workforce development and human capital management. AIR’s work also includes evaluations of state and federal workforce programs.

“Christina brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to AIR and its mission-driven commitment to improve workforce readiness and opportunities in the U.S. and internationally,” said Jessica Heppen, Senior Vice President for AIR’s Human Services Division. “She understands the critical need to connect research, policy, and practice and implement effective programs and policies in close collaboration with industry and communities.”

As Chief Evaluation Officer, Yancey oversees the coordination and implementation of the Department of Labor's evaluation agenda and leads a team of staff in the design and implementation of research projects and activities. She has also served as an Evaluation and Research Director (2017-2019) and Senior Evaluation Specialist (2014-2017) at the Department of Labor.

Prior to joining the Department of Labor, Yancey was a performance analyst at the U.S. Department of Justice and a researcher at the University of Maryland’s Institute for Governmental Service and Research. She earned her Ph.D. from American University’s School of Public Affairs, and a master’s degree from the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Maryland, College Park.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

