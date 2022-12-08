La-Z-Boy Announces Planned Retirement of Otis Sawyer, President, La-Z-Boy Portfolio Brands; Names Tj Linz as Successor

MONROE, Mich., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced the planned retirement of Otis Sawyer, President, La-Z-Boy Portfolio Brands. Tj Linz, President, La-Z-Boy Retail, will assume Sawyer’s responsibilities at the end of April 2023, the start of the company’s fiscal 2024 year. Sawyer will remain with the company through June 2023 to ensure a seamless transition.



Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "As we execute our Century Vision strategy and position the company for long-term profitable growth, succession planning plays an integral role in our business philosophy and management of the company. With extensive systems expertise and a focus on lean initiatives, Otis made significant contributions to La-Z-Boy Incorporated throughout his 29-year tenure. We thank him and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. At the same time, we are thrilled to announce that Tj will succeed Otis as President, Portfolio Brands Division. Under Tj’s leadership using data-driven analytics, our company-owned Retail business has experienced tremendous profitable growth. And, he has built a strong and unique culture throughout the Retail team, which drives exceptional performance and talent development at all levels. Tj will undoubtedly be equally successful in his new role as he further refines and develops the Portfolio Brands business and team.”

Linz said, “I am excited to lead the Portfolio Brands Division. England’s unique 21-day delivery model for custom furniture is unparalleled, and our casegoods businesses each serve a distinct customer base, providing excellent opportunities for innovative product development and profitable growth. I look forward to working with the Portfolio Brands team to build upon these great businesses.”

Linz joined La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 2015 as Director of Strategy & Analytics, became Director of Retail Operations & Strategy in 2017, and was named President, Retail Division in 2019. Prior to joining La-Z-Boy, he was with Deloitte Consulting LLP for nine years. Linz earned his B.S. in Computer Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University’s Kellogg School of Management.

A search is underway to fill the President, Retail Division role.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 169 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 351 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 526 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .