Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .



Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 82 708 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 1 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 038 33.69 34.42 33.22 304 490 MTF CBOE 5 928 33.71 34.36 33.32 199 833 MTF Turquoise 1 218 33.71 34.36 33.20 41 059 MTF Aquis 1 875 33.67 34.36 33.24 63 131 2 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 189 33.65 33.88 33.18 275 560 MTF CBOE 6 130 33.64 33.88 33.18 206 213 MTF Turquoise 1 170 33.68 33.88 33.52 39 406 MTF Aquis 1 751 33.65 33.88 33.22 58 921 5 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 268 33.98 34.24 33.70 280 947 MTF CBOE 6 439 34.00 34.24 33.76 218 926 MTF Turquoise 915 33.98 34.24 33.78 31 092 MTF Aquis 1 860 34.01 34.20 33.80 63 259 6 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 977 33.83 33.96 33.64 269 862 MTF CBOE 6 111 33.84 33.94 33.64 206 796 MTF Turquoise 804 33.85 33.98 33.70 27 215 MTF Aquis 1 740 33.83 33.96 33.68 58 864 7 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 6 320 33.91 34.04 33.66 214 311 MTF CBOE 4 974 33.92 34.08 33.66 168 718 MTF Turquoise 636 33.91 34.00 33.68 21 567 MTF Aquis 1 365 33.92 34.04 33.70 46 301 Total 82 708 33.81 34.42 33.18 2 796 471

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 017 shares during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 046 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 December 2022 2 125 33.38 33.60 33.20 70 933 2 December 2022 400 33.12 33.12 33.12 13 248 5 December 2022 1 500 33.64 33.64 33.64 50 460 6 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 December 2022 992 33.72 33.80 33.60 33 450 Total 5 017 — — — 168 091





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 December 2022 1 646 34.06 34.20 34.02 56 063 2 December 2022 1 700 33.78 33.90 33.60 57 426 5 December 2022 1 300 34.05 34.20 33.90 44 265 6 December 2022 1 203 33.83 34.00 33.80 40 697 7 December 2022 1 197 33.90 34.00 33.80 40 578 Total 7 046 — — — 239 030

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 64 856 shares.

On 7 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 246 830 own shares, or 7.20% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

