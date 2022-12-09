Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 82 708 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 038
|33.69
|34.42
|33.22
|304 490
|MTF CBOE
|5 928
|33.71
|34.36
|33.32
|199 833
|MTF Turquoise
|1 218
|33.71
|34.36
|33.20
|41 059
|MTF Aquis
|1 875
|33.67
|34.36
|33.24
|63 131
|2 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 189
|33.65
|33.88
|33.18
|275 560
|MTF CBOE
|6 130
|33.64
|33.88
|33.18
|206 213
|MTF Turquoise
|1 170
|33.68
|33.88
|33.52
|39 406
|MTF Aquis
|1 751
|33.65
|33.88
|33.22
|58 921
|5 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 268
|33.98
|34.24
|33.70
|280 947
|MTF CBOE
|6 439
|34.00
|34.24
|33.76
|218 926
|MTF Turquoise
|915
|33.98
|34.24
|33.78
|31 092
|MTF Aquis
|1 860
|34.01
|34.20
|33.80
|63 259
|6 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 977
|33.83
|33.96
|33.64
|269 862
|MTF CBOE
|6 111
|33.84
|33.94
|33.64
|206 796
|MTF Turquoise
|804
|33.85
|33.98
|33.70
|27 215
|MTF Aquis
|1 740
|33.83
|33.96
|33.68
|58 864
|7 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|6 320
|33.91
|34.04
|33.66
|214 311
|MTF CBOE
|4 974
|33.92
|34.08
|33.66
|168 718
|MTF Turquoise
|636
|33.91
|34.00
|33.68
|21 567
|MTF Aquis
|1 365
|33.92
|34.04
|33.70
|46 301
|Total
|82 708
|33.81
|34.42
|33.18
|2 796 471
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 017 shares during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 046 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 December 2022 to 7 December 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 December 2022
|2 125
|33.38
|33.60
|33.20
|70 933
|2 December 2022
|400
|33.12
|33.12
|33.12
|13 248
|5 December 2022
|1 500
|33.64
|33.64
|33.64
|50 460
|6 December 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 December 2022
|992
|33.72
|33.80
|33.60
|33 450
|Total
|5 017
|—
|—
|—
|168 091
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 December 2022
|1 646
|34.06
|34.20
|34.02
|56 063
|2 December 2022
|1 700
|33.78
|33.90
|33.60
|57 426
|5 December 2022
|1 300
|34.05
|34.20
|33.90
|44 265
|6 December 2022
|1 203
|33.83
|34.00
|33.80
|40 697
|7 December 2022
|1 197
|33.90
|34.00
|33.80
|40 578
|Total
|7 046
|—
|—
|—
|239 030
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 64 856 shares.
On 7 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 246 830 own shares, or 7.20% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
