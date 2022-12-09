Food Lion Expands Home Delivery Availability in Two States

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the holidays, Food Lion is making it easier for more neighbors in Georgia and South Carolina to have fresh and affordable groceries delivered right to their door. Customers in the additional delivery zip codes listed below can use Food Lion's To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app to confirm availability and place orders. The delivery fee will be waived for the first order of $35 or more placed on the Food Lion To Go website or app.



With the click of a button, Food Lion grocery delivery, powered by Instacart, allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items without having to ever enter a store. The online service allows customers to place an order and have their groceries delivered right to their front door.

“With some of the busiest weeks ahead for our customers, we are excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint so our customers can spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, Director of Digital and eCommerce, Food Lion. “We’re providing our neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Additionally, by linking their personal MVP card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

The new zip codes added in each respective state are:

Georgia 30415, 30417, 30420, 30421, 30423, 30425, 30427, 30429, 30439, 30441, 30442, 30446, 30449, 30450, 30451, 30452, 30455, 30458, 30460, 30461, 30464, 30467, 30471, 31301, 31302, 31303, 31307, 31308, 31309, 31312, 31313, 31314, 31315, 31316, 31318, 31320, 31321, 31322, 31323, 31324, 31326, 31328, 31329, 31331, 31401, 31404, 31405, 31406, 31407, 31408, 31409, 31410, 31411, 31415, 31419, 31545, 31546, 31555 South Carolina 29006, 29009, 29015, 29016, 29020, 29032, 29033, 29036, 29037, 29044, 29045, 29052, 29053, 29054, 29055, 29058, 29061, 29063, 29065, 29067, 29069, 29070, 29072, 29073, 29074, 29075, 29078, 29079, 29107, 29108, 29112, 29114, 29122, 29123, 29126, 29127, 29130, 29135, 29138, 29142, 29145, 29160, 29161, 29162, 29166, 29169, 29170, 29172, 29175, 29178, 29180, 29201, 29203, 29204, 29205, 29206, 29207, 29208, 29209, 29210, 29212, 29223, 29225, 29229, 29301, 29302, 29303, 29306, 29307, 29316, 29320, 29321, 29322, 29323, 29324, 29325, 29330, 29331, 29332, 29333, 29334, 29335, 29338, 29340, 29341, 29346, 29349, 29351, 29353, 29355, 29356, 29360, 29364, 29365, 29368, 29369, 29370, 29372, 29373, 29374, 29375, 29376, 29377, 29378, 29379, 29384, 29385, 29388, 29401, 29403, 29404, 29405, 29406, 29407, 29409, 29410, 29412, 29414, 29418, 29420, 29424, 29425, 29426, 29429, 29431, 29434, 29436, 29437, 29438, 29439, 29445, 29446, 29449, 29450, 29451, 29455, 29456, 29458, 29461, 29464, 29466, 29469, 29470, 29472, 29482, 29483, 29485, 29486, 29487, 29488, 29492, 29501, 29506, 29532, 29540, 29550, 29584, 29593, 29601, 29605, 29607, 29609, 29611, 29613, 29614, 29615, 29617, 29620, 29621, 29624, 29625, 29626, 29627, 29628, 29630, 29631, 29634, 29635, 29638, 29639, 29640, 29642, 29643, 29644, 29645, 29646, 29649, 29650, 29651, 29653, 29654, 29655, 29657, 29658, 29659, 29661, 29662, 29664, 29665, 29666, 29667, 29669, 29670, 29671, 29672, 29673, 29676, 29678, 29680, 29681, 29682, 29683, 29684, 29685, 29686, 29687, 29689, 29690, 29691, 29692, 29693, 29696, 29697, 29702, 29710, 29714, 29717, 29726, 29742, 29743, 29745, 29819, 29840, 29848, 29899, 29902, 29904, 29905, 29906, 29907, 29909, 29910, 29911, 29915, 29918, 29920, 29924, 29926, 29927, 29928, 29929, 29935, 29936, 29940, 29941, 29944

How Food Lion Grocery Delivery Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

Enter your zip code and select delivery.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a delivery window (within two hours or up to two weeks in advance) and check out.

An Instacart shopper picks, packs and delivers the order to your door within the designated timeframe.



About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 500 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company’s cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

