Celebrate Farm Transition Appreciation Day on January 10th, 2023

OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the next 10 years, 75% of farms across Canada will change hands. Farm Transition Appreciation Day (FTADay) was created to encourage and celebrate the progress Canada’s farmers are making to secure the future of farming in Canada. It is one day of the year when we can come together to share stories, advice and encourage farmers through a national campaign using social media, agricultural media and offering learning events across Canada. This year’s theme, The Dawn of a New Generation, celebrates Canada’s farming future and the efforts underway to support the next generation of farmers.



The New Year is the perfect time to reflect on the positive steps farmers have taken to not only secure their own legacy, but help ensure the continuity of Canada’s agricultural excellence through effective planning. FTADay is a celebration, and a call to action.

Farmers, industry organizations, agribusinesses, governments and agricultural media across the country are encouraged to share their farm transition success stories, tips, resources and tools to create a coast-to-coast buzz around farm transition.

Here are some of the events scheduled for Farm Transition Appreciation Day 2023:

11am – 12pm EST

Succession Planning on Canadian Farms: Evidence from the Farm Financial Survey

presented by Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada

1pm – 2pm EST

Prioritizing Emotional Wellbeing While Finding Harmony in Farm Transition (stay tuned for registration details)

presented by The Do More Agriculture Foundation

2pm – 3pm EST

Handing over the keys: Transferring Knowledge in Farm Transition

presented by FCC

What can you do to support FTADay 2023?

Highlight FTADay through your websites, social media, industry publications and other communication channels

Share and help amplify farm transition success stories, and helpful tips, resources and tools Host virtual or in-person events for your members, clients and community

Follow and mention @FMC-GAC and use #FTADay2023 to be part of the conversation



For more information, including access to the FTADay media kit, visit https://fmc-gac.com/ftaday

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. As a non-profit organization, Farm Management Canada's programs and activities are made possible through support from our generous sponsors and supporters.

For more information contact:

Farm Management Canada

21 Florence St. 2nd Fl, Ottawa (Ontario) K2P 0W6

Telephone: 1-888-232-3262

Email: info@fmc-gac.com

www.FMC-GAC.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa27b07b-51a1-414d-b659-390d1d3212e7