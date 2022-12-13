Wereldhave receives highest recognition from CDP (A score) for its program and transparency on climate change

Wereldhave has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’.

Based on CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire process, Wereldhave is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ rating - out of more than 15,000 companies scored.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D - based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

“We are very pleased with this recognition by CDP. Thanks to the everyday commitment of our local teams to act in line with our widely recognized ESG Strategy ‘A Better Tomorrow’, we keep delivering on our promises”, commented Dennis de Vreede, CFO at Wereldhave.



“CDP saw nearly 20,000 companies disclose environmental data this year, including 70% of European companies by market value. CDP A-List companies are showing they are ahead of the game – taking clear action to reduce emissions and to address environmental impacts throughout their value chains. This is the type of environmental transparency and action we need economy-wide to prevent ecological collapse’’, said Maxfield Weiss, Executive Director of CDP Europe.

A Better Tomorrow

The ESG-program ‘A Better Tomorrow’ was developed to mitigate our carbon impact and to improve our centers’ ability to withstand climate change risks. The program is based on three focus areas; better footprint, better nature and better living, each with clear ambitions.