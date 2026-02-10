Wereldhave Full-year results 2025

  • Direct result 2025 at € 1.86 per share, above guidance of € 1.80-1.85
  • Occupancy rate at 98%, highest since 2013
  • Like-for-like rental growth of +6%, driven by improved Dutch retail market and focus on other income
  • Disposal of Dutch FSC Sterrenburg (€ 60m) at book value in December 2025
  • Stable cost base despite portfolio growth and inflation
  • Total shareholder return 2025 of +51%
  • Proposed dividend for 2025 at € 1.30 per share (+4%)
  • Outlook 2026 direct result per share € 1.85-1.95

