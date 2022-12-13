77 WABC to Host Holiday Radiothon Benefitting Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Staten Island, New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is proud to announce it will serve as the beneficiary of this year’s 77 WABC Holiday Radiothon.

The 77 WABC Holiday Radiothon for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a special six-hour radio broadcast that will raise money for the Foundation’s Season of Hope. Through New Year’s Eve, Tunnel to Towers is bringing hope to America’s heroes by paying mortgages for Gold Star families and fallen first responder families with young children and by delivering specially adapted smart homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

The 77 WABC Holiday Radiothon will be anchored by morning drive host Sid Rosenberg, with featured appearances by fellow station personalities Rita Cosby, Dominic Carter, Rudy Giuliani, Curtis Sliwa, and Frank Morano, and former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani. Tunnel to Towers’ Chairman & CEO Frank Siller will be interviewed during the broadcast, along with recipients from each of the Foundation’s programs.

“The holidays can be an especially difficult time for children whose mother or father died while serving our country or our community. The same applies to the surviving spouse. Beyond the emotional hardships, many families struggle financially after losing a breadwinner. That’s why I’m asking our supporters to tune in to 77 WABC’s Holiday Radiothon on December 15th. This Radiothon, hosted by our Official Newstalk Partner 77 WABC, will focus on helping the families of heroes who have sacrificed so much for us,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

"Everyone at WABC is honored to partner during the holiday season with The Tunnel To Towers Foundation for our Holiday Radiothon. We are committed to helping America's Heroes here at WABC and we invite ALL of our listeners to join us right now to make a difference and donate," said John Catsimatidis, CEO, Red Apple Media.

The 77 WABC Holiday Radiothon will stream live at wabcradio.com/listen-live from 6 a.m. – Noon EST. Supporters in the New York City metro area can listen on AM 770.

Visit wabcradio.com/donate to make a donation in support of the 77 WABC Holiday Radiothon for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

