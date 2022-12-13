Prizeout Expands Brand Offerings with Launch on Square App Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), an innovative adtech company that works to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for eCommerce and retail businesses, has announced its integration with Square , the globally trusted software and hardware and payments company.



As part of the Square App Marketplace , Prizeout’s integration works seamlessly across all stores running a Square Online site. Square sellers can connect their Square account to Prizeout and seamlessly turn their eGift cards into an invaluable tool to spur customer growth and retention.

Participating Square sellers can create a campaign directly from the Prizeout Dashboard, allowing them to customize their demographic targeting and develop efforts to fit their marketing goals. Within these campaigns, they can offer bonus incentives to targeted user segments as they see fit.

“Prizeout’s inclusion in the Square App Marketplace brings value to both parties in the Square ecosystem - the seller and the customer,” said David Metz, Founder, and CEO of Prizeout. “Sellers will be able to target gift card sales to a relevant audience, and consumers can receive an average value bonus of 12% - which means more purchasing power for brands they know and love.”

While national brands are an essential part of the Prizeout marketplace, the Square integration allows local and online sellers of all sizes to quickly onboard and make their eGift cards available in the Prizeout storefront - giving them the same exposure as more prominent brands. Sellers can be in front of Prizeout’s extensive and varied partner base - from partners in industries such as banking/credit unions, gaming, earned waged access, and more.

To learn more about Prizeout’s integration with Square, visit: https://squareup.com/us/en/app-marketplace/app/prizeout