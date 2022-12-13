Company announcement no. 29 - 22

13 December 2022



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 6 December 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 27 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) 07 December 2022 10,360 247.5 2,563,960 08 December 2022 10,300 249.7 2,572,257 09 December 2022 - - - 12 December 2022 9,245 242.8 2,244,459 Accumulated under the program 29,905 7,380,676

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 703,606 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.11% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:





Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO





+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

