Company announcement no. 29 - 22
13 December 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 6 December 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 27 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|07 December 2022
|10,360
|247.5
|2,563,960
|08 December 2022
|10,300
|249.7
|2,572,257
|09 December 2022
|-
|-
|-
|12 December 2022
|9,245
|242.8
|2,244,459
|Accumulated under the program
|29,905
|7,380,676
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 703,606 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.11% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
