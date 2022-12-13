Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud announced the availability of Territory Planner on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud is the modern solution for territory planning. Companies using Territory Planner have the ability to combine data from multiple sources, enjoy industry-leading territory optimization performance at scale, and seamlessly publish their territories to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other leading CRMs.

One notable feature is the Territory Optimizer, which empowers teams to optimize their territories with the click of a button based on targeted business criteria. Other notable features include the Territory Shape Editor and Territory Model Editor, which allow users to visually build territories right on the map with intuitive tools and then publish those territories to their CRM.

To learn more about Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud, visit ascentcloud.io/territory-planner .

Comments on the News

“With Territory Planner now available on Microsoft AppSource, we are thrilled to empower our customers to publish optimized territories from Territory Planner to Microsoft Dynamics 365 with the click of a button,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “This seamless integration furthers our mission of aligning people to outcomes and helping companies plan, execute, and measure their go-to-market strategies.”

“We’re happy to welcome Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud to Microsoft AppSource,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager of Business Applications Group at Microsoft. “Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud to help customers meet their needs faster.”

About Ascent Cloud

With industry-leading sales performance management solutions, Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in a CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer teams.

For more information visit ascentcloud.io .

Additional Resources

Connect with Ascent Cloud: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascent-cloud/

View Territory Planner on Microsoft AppSource: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365/ascentcloudllc1640193824317.territoryplanner

Watch the Territory Planner explainer video: https://ascentcloud.io/territory-planner-video/

