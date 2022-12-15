Expectations to profit before tax for the year 2023

Danish English

The BANK of Greenland’s expectations to a profit before tax result for the year 2023 are DKK 130 – 170 million.

The expectations are given with uncertainty and depend on the general future economic development. The insecurities relate to value adjustments caused by the development in the financial markets and developments in depreciations.

