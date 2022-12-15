Del Taco Signs Two New Florida Deals

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, continues to see impressive growth throughout Florida as it announces two new multi-unit deals that will add up to 10 locations throughout the state.



Tom Edwards is the newest franchisee to join Del Taco with a commitment to build five new restaurants in the northern Tampa Bay area in Pasco County. Edwards has more than 10 years of experience as an owner-operator of multiple successful restaurant brands.

“My partner and I have been fans of Del Taco for a long time and know that with our knowledge of the area and Del Taco’s unique combination of fresh ingredients at an unbeatable value, it will be a favorite among the residents of Pasco County,” said Tom Edwards.

Oliver Hurd, founder and managing partner of franchise group, 61 Holdings, has signed a five-restaurant deal to build Del Tacos in Palm Beach and North Broward County. Hurd is approaching a decade of experience in the hospitality and food industry and has refined his skills in finance, development, marketing and operations working with brands such as Popeye’s and Burger King.

“We’ve been looking to expand our portfolio in Palm Beach and Broward County with a brand that is dedicated to using high quality ingredients and great customer service and believe Del Taco is just the brand we’ve been looking for,” said Oliver Hurd. “We are confident that with our commitment to our local communities and Del Taco’s freshly prepared ingredients and iconic flavors, we are going to make a great team.”

“Del Taco has focused heavily on finding the right partners to continue growing the brand in the Southeast and both of these franchise groups are ideal partners who will further accelerate our growth and meet the demand for Del Taco in this fast-growing part of the country,” said Tim Linderman, Chief Development Officer. “Each group has a proven record of success with other brands and we know they will bring that same level of dedication to Del Taco.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to grow alongside the company.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

