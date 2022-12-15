Get Hands-On With The Washington, D.C. Auto Show Ride And Drives

Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most popular automotive events on the east coast is back January 20 through 29. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show delivers top manufacturers to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center as they showcase their latest models and advancements in motor technology. Adding to the thrilling 10-day event is an impressive collection of classic and exotic cars, live car painting, and multiple interactive experiences that allow consumers to experience several models up-close and hands-on.

Educating attendees on what the future of mobility looks like, this year’s amped up EV Pavilion will also be stacked with ride and drives, test tracks, and demonstrations. Groundbreaking manufacturer, Arcimoto, is back again with their three-wheel fun utility vehicles for the ultimate indoor driving experience. Jump inside this pure-electric joyride featuring a panoramic roof, removable doors, and heated seats. Just a few feet away is the brand-new E-bike Test Track from ElectriCityBikes. The 9,000 square-foot track will include twists and turns that will test the motors, handling, and acceleration of this growing in popularity mobility product. VonMercier will also debut its EV Hovercraft for the first time at the 2023 show. VonMercier will show off the Hovercraft’s levitation capabilities inside its display daily throughout the show.

Next door to the EV Pavilion and surrounding its own exhibit space will be the Hyundai Test Track. This engaging and interactive test track will provide attendees the chance to get behind the wheel of one of their progressive models and feel first hand the power and performance this manufacturer is known for.

Take your electric experience further with Pepco’s EVsmart Outdoor Ride ‘N Drive. This crowd favorite provides guests the chance to cruise the streets of D.C. behind the wheel of a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. Registration is located in Rotunda A where Pepco representatives will also be available to inform attendees of Pepco’s EVsmart rebates, tools, and other information to charge faster, smarter, and more conveniently than ever before.

Toyota will have its own fully exclusive Outdoor Ride & Drive where guests can enjoy a drive with a Toyota professional. Located right on the L Street Bridge, the ride provides hands-on experience with several of Toyota’s top models and personal insights on the vehicle's key features directly from Toyota representatives. For those looking to dive deeper into the performance features of the 2023 Tundra, the Get Outdoors exhibit space will feature the first-ever Tundra Pull. Showing off its premium towing capabilities, the Tundra will be hitched up to a trailer to demonstrate its impressive Trailer Garage, Straight Path Assist, and Guidance Mode.

Growing further away from just a spectator event, attendees can now see how featured models drive and feel the power under their fingertips. These interactive features give consumers even more reason to attend in January.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 20, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 21, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 22, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 23 through Thursday, January 26, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, January 27, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 28, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 29, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2023 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 20 through January 29, 2023.

