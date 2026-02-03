Washington, D.C. Auto Show Concludes with Mayor’s Visit and Strong Attendance Despite Winter Storm

Washington, D.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show wrapped up an eventful run this past weekend at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, leaving guests inspired by automotive innovation, creativity, and America’s 250-year journey. That momentum persisted despite a significant winter storm that blanketed the region in what local media dubbed “snowcrete,” - a dense, ice-packed mix of snow and sleet that made travel treacherous and cleanup slow - forcing the show to close on Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26. Even with those challenges, attendance remained steady throughout the weekdays and surged over the final weekend, with exhibitors and partners praised for their commitment and resilience.

“This year’s show was a testament to the strength of our automotive community,” said John O’Donnell, President of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “We are deeply grateful to our exhibitors, partners, and attendees who navigated unprecedented weather challenges, and to our media partners whose swift support in sharing our safety message allowed us to reopen with confidence and care.”

A defining moment of the 2026 show was the visit from Mayor Muriel Bowser, who toured the show floor during a guided walkthrough highlighting the region’s automotive creativity and cultural influence. The Mayor made a featured stop at the ART-of-Motion lifestyle exhibit, a signature DC Auto Show experience curated by Kimatni D. Rawlins of Automotive Rhythms, bringing together local vehicle owners, artists, and creatives who represent the pulse of the DMV’s car culture. During the visit, Mayor Bowser met with Rawlins, the artists, and car owners around the exhibit space, engaging in conversations about craftsmanship, passion, and the community that drives the region’s car scene. Following the walkthrough, the Mayor continued to spend time on the lower level of the show floor, interacting with attendees and exhibitors while reinforcing the show’s role as a gathering place that celebrates local culture alongside national and global automotive innovation.

While the show highlighted the creativity and character of the DMV, it also reflected a larger national moment, with America250 celebrations marking 250 years of American innovation and mobility. Exhibitors highlighted the initiatives tied to the milestone, like General Motors’ Stars & Steel Collection, which supports nonprofits serving the veteran community. Dodge, Jeep, and Ram previewed limited-edition A250 vehicles as part of their role as exclusive automotive sponsors of America250. Expanding the celebration further, Harley-Davidson displayed a special 250th-anniversary motorcycle in the Outdoor Pavilion, drawing significant interest from attendees.

Across the exhibit halls, expansive brand displays anchored the show floor, giving attendees the opportunity to explore the latest vehicles, technologies, and design direction from leading manufacturers. From heritage-drive exhibits to forward-looking concepts, the displays reflected the breadth of the automotive industry and its evolving role in mobility, innovation, and consumer choice. Complementing these large-scale presentations, guests explored a wide range of interactive driving simulators, an indoor e-bike track rides from Strictly eBikes, and family-friendly attractions in the Kid Zone. High-profile vehicle debuts, including the 2026 Lamborghini Temerario and Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, generated strong interest among enthusiasts and media alike. Separately, Outdoor Ride & Drive experiences offered attendees the opportunity to get behind the wheel of hybrid and electric vehicles from Toyota, Chevrolet, Tesla, Lucid, and Kia.

Preceding the consumer show, Public Policy Day convened industry leaders, policymakers, and automotive experts on Thursday, January 22, for in-depth discussions on the trends and regulations shaping the future of transportation. Speakers included U.S. Secretary Sean Duffy, NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison, Representative Debbie Dingell, and Representative Bob Latta, who engaged in thoughtful dialogue focused on consumer priorities, policy initiatives, affordability, and automotive innovation.

During the final weekend, the show hosted the Hands on Hope contest in support of pediatric cancer research. Representatives from Children’s National and Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center took part in the competition, which awarded a 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid to the winning contestant, Siobhan Copeland, of Children’s National. A $60,000 grant was also awarded to Children’s, while Georgetown Lombardi received a $40,000 grant to support pediatric cancer research.

“The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show brought together our community, showcased incredible innovation, and celebrated everything that drives America forward,” said O’Donnell. “We’re proud of the experiences we delivered and the impact we made, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”

