Washington, D.C. Auto Show Will Reopen Tuesday, January 27 at Noon

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is excited to announce that the show will officially reopen to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, January 27 at Noon, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

After a brief storm-related closure due to dangerous travel conditions, the show is ready to welcome guests back to experience the latest vehicles, immersive exhibits, and hands-on attractions from top automotive brands. Show highlights include Ride and Drives, special exhibits celebrating America’s automotive legacy, and interactive experiences for attendees of all ages.

As guests return, show organizers encourage everyone to travel safely, allow additional time for their commute, and use caution when navigating local roads and walkways. Public transportation, including Metro, is strongly encouraged for a smooth and convenient arrival. Tickets already purchased will remain valid for future 2026 show days.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show team looks forward to reopening the doors and delivering an exciting, high-energy experience for all attendees.

