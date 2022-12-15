Red Cat Holdings Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders, reports financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 (three months ended 10/31/2022) and provides a business update.

Recent Highlights:

Enterprise

  • Skypersonic delivered drones, rover, and piloting platform to NASA’s Simulated Mars Mission
  • Established partnership between Teal Drones (“Teal”) and Tomahawk Robotics that allows Teal's 4-Ship Multi-Vehicle Systems to simultaneously control air- and ground-based vehicles
  • U.S. Border Patrol purchased over $1 million in drones
  • Skypersonic demonstrated remote-piloted drone at LoveIT Detroit’s Aerospace Reception
  • Teal received FAA waiver to hold public demonstration of its Eris technology that enables a single pilot to simultaneously control multiple drones
  • Skypersonic demonstrated its “Fly Anywhere” technology on Mt. Etna, an active volcano in Sicily
  • Teal demonstrated multi-drone mapping capability to U.S. military with partner Reveal Technology

Consumer

  • Agreement signed to divest Consumer Business to Unusual Machines
  • Gross sale price of $18 million will provide non-dilutive capital to support market opportunities in the Enterprise segment, especially with the military

Corporate and Financial Highlights:

  • Mary Beth Long, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense, joined Red Cat’s Board of Directors
  • Year-to-date revenues of $4.6 million compared to prior year revenues of $3.3 million, representing growth of more than 40%
  • Cash and Investment balances of $32.9 million at October 31, 2022
  • Inventory, including prepayments of $3.7 million, totaled $10.3 million at October 31, 2022, which fully address lingering supply chain challenges and positions Company to promptly deliver on Enterprise orders
  • Expansion of manufacturing facility at Teal expected to be completed in fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and will double production capacity

“Our second quarter was a pivotal one for focusing on the military and defense markets, domestically and globally,” said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. “In October, we received our first purchase order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than $1 million as part of a previously-announced blanket purchase agreement (BPA) worth an estimated $90 million.  We expect to ship this order in January 2023.  These drones will be the first to come off the production line from our new U.S. factory in Salt Lake City, which has the capacity to build thousands of drones. We are also pleased to report that the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) program continues to expand in scope and value. Teal is working closely with the U.S. Army and will demonstrate the Teal Tranche 2 alpha prototype drone in January 2023.” 

“We are pleased to report year-to-date revenue growth of more than 40%,” stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. “The divestiture of our Consumer business will generate a solid return on our investment and strongly position us to take advantage of greater sales opportunities in the commercial sector, especially with the military.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

RED CAT HOLDINGS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited) 
 
    
  October 31,  April 30,
  2022   2022 
ASSETS     
      
Cash and marketable securities$32,885,639  $48,875,184 
Intangible assets including goodwill, net 27,617,491   27,837,281 
Inventory, including deposits 10,265,945   5,602,955 
Other 4,275,307   2,763,205 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$75,044,382  $85,078,625 
      
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$2,313,746  $2,541,171 
Debt obligations 1,589,838   1,970,661 
Warrant derivative liability 1,013,675   1,607,497 
Other 899,852   1,043,624 
Total liabilities 5,817,111   7,162,953 
      
Stockholders’ capital 108,470,808   106,885,000 
Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (39,243,537)  (28,969,328)
Total stockholders' equity 69,227,271   77,915,672 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$75,044,382  $85,078,625 


 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(Unaudited)
                
 Three months ended October 31,  Six months ended October 31,
 20222021  20222021
Revenues$1,530,462  $1,863,239  $4,599,733  $3,259,990 
                
Cost of goods sold 1,296,807   1,710,657   4,008,451   3,005,004 
                
Gross Margin 233,655   152,582   591,282   254,986 
                
Operating Expenses               
Operations 1,752,873   283,249   2,800,959   460,112 
Research and development 1,354,914   493,441   1,887,684   737,695 
Sales and marketing 731,769   185,385   1,334,000   286,018 
General and administrative 1,919,637   1,050,708   3,037,202   1,926,888 
Stock based compensation 1,246,796   899,937   2,002,267   1,284,023 
Total operating expenses 7,005,989   2,912,720   11,062,112   4,694,736 
Operating loss (6,772,334)  (2,760,138)  (10,470,830)  (4,439,750)
                
Other Expense (Income)               
Change in fair value of derivative liability (686,744)  (118,813)  (593,822)  (273,061)
Other 158,887   99,276   179,068   131,684 
Other Expense (Income)$(527,857) $(19,537) $(414,754) $(141,377)
                
Net loss$(6,244,477) $(2,740,601) $(10,056,076) $(4,298,373)
                
Loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.12) $(0.05) $(0.19) $(0.10)
                
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,078,111   52,147,541   53,928,133   43,110,884 


 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (Unaudited) 
   
   
    
  Six months ended October 31,
  2022  2021 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities      
Net loss$(10,056,076) $(4,298,373)
Non-cash expenses 1,748,455   1,299,468 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,226,518)  (5,568,602)
Net cash used in operating activities (13,534,139)  (8,567,507)
       
Cash Flows from Investing Activities      
Proceeds from (purchases of) maturity of marketable securities, net 13,241,836   (48,122,657)
Other, net (1,280,935)  (5,281)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,960,901   (48,127,938)
       
Cash Flows from Financing Activities      
Payments of debt obligations (367,419)  (2,187,346)
Proceeds from issuance of equity, net    70,165,202 
Payments from employee equity transactions (561,407)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (928,826)  67,977,856 
       
Net (decrease) increase in Cash (2,502,064)  11,282,411 
Cash, beginning of period 4,084,815   277,347 
Cash, end of period 1,582,751   11,559,758 
Marketable securities 31,302,888   48,122,657 
Cash and marketable securities$32,885,639  $59,682,415 
       


