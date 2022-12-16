English Swedish

Press release

December 16, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic signs agreement with Eltel in Finland to a value of 20 MEUR

Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) has today signed a 3-year strategic supply agreement with Eltel for the Finnish market, to a value of approximately 20 MEUR. The agreement covers the supply of Hexatronic’s air-blown fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solutions and field support services. Eltel will design and build FTTH networks for one of the leading operators in Finland.

Comments from the CEO

“Hexatronic has been established in Finland for 8 years and with other Nordic countries considered to be part of our home market. The degree of maturity in the building of fiber networks in Finland is significantly lower than in both Sweden and Norway. Therefore, it is great to see that the Finnish market is now gaining momentum and has chosen to invest in a flexible air-blown fiber system.

We are very proud to have become a strategic system supplier to Eltel Finland and see the agreement, which is the single largest we have signed in Finland, as further confirmation of the strength of our system offering. In addition to the system, we will support Eltel with field support services to ensure high quality and a cost-efficient installation", says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 16, 2022.

