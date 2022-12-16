Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 87 038 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price paid (€)Lowest Price paid (€)Total Amount (€)
8 December 2022Euronext Brussels8 10234.1834.4233.88276 926
 MTF CBOE6 41734.1834.3833.86219 333
 MTF Turquoise83034.1934.3833.9428 378
 MTF Aquis1 63034.1934.3833.9455 730
9 December 2022Euronext Brussels7 43534.9235.2634.44259 630
 MTF CBOE6 17134.9235.2434.44215 491
 MTF Turquoise81734.9935.2234.5428 587
 MTF Aquis1 54434.9235.2634.4853 916
12 December 2022Euronext Brussels8 70034.9935.1434.66304 413
 MTF CBOE6 84034.9835.1434.66239 263
 MTF Turquoise92335.0035.1434.7632 305
 MTF Aquis1 74035.0035.1434.6860 900
13 December 2022Euronext Brussels8 55235.7536.1635.06305 734
 MTF CBOE6 58635.7836.1635.10235 647
 MTF Turquoise92735.7636.1235.1633 150
 MTF Aquis1 74235.7636.1435.2062 294
14 December 2022Euronext Brussels8 79035.2335.6035.06309 672
 MTF CBOE6 63635.2535.5835.04233 919
 MTF Turquoise81335.2535.5835.0628 658
 MTF Aquis1 84335.2735.6635.0465 003
Total 87 03835.0336.1633.863 048 949

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 706 shares during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 257 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 December 202290633.9034.0033.8030 713
9 December 20221 20034.5334.5034.6041 436
12 December 202280034.9035.0034.8027 920
13 December 202200.000.000.000
14 December 202280035.3035.4035.2028 240
Total3 706128 309


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 December 20222 10034.2534.4034.1071 925
9 December 20222 55734.7735.1034.5088 907
12 December 202200.000.000.000
13 December 20223 60035.6836.0035.10128 448
14 December 202200.000.000.000
Total8 257289 280

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 305 shares.

On 14 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 269 517 own shares, or 7.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


Attachment


Attachments

p221216E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement