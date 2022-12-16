Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .



Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 87 038 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 8 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 102 34.18 34.42 33.88 276 926 MTF CBOE 6 417 34.18 34.38 33.86 219 333 MTF Turquoise 830 34.19 34.38 33.94 28 378 MTF Aquis 1 630 34.19 34.38 33.94 55 730 9 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 435 34.92 35.26 34.44 259 630 MTF CBOE 6 171 34.92 35.24 34.44 215 491 MTF Turquoise 817 34.99 35.22 34.54 28 587 MTF Aquis 1 544 34.92 35.26 34.48 53 916 12 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 700 34.99 35.14 34.66 304 413 MTF CBOE 6 840 34.98 35.14 34.66 239 263 MTF Turquoise 923 35.00 35.14 34.76 32 305 MTF Aquis 1 740 35.00 35.14 34.68 60 900 13 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 552 35.75 36.16 35.06 305 734 MTF CBOE 6 586 35.78 36.16 35.10 235 647 MTF Turquoise 927 35.76 36.12 35.16 33 150 MTF Aquis 1 742 35.76 36.14 35.20 62 294 14 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 790 35.23 35.60 35.06 309 672 MTF CBOE 6 636 35.25 35.58 35.04 233 919 MTF Turquoise 813 35.25 35.58 35.06 28 658 MTF Aquis 1 843 35.27 35.66 35.04 65 003 Total 87 038 35.03 36.16 33.86 3 048 949

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 706 shares during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 257 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 December 2022 906 33.90 34.00 33.80 30 713 9 December 2022 1 200 34.53 34.50 34.60 41 436 12 December 2022 800 34.90 35.00 34.80 27 920 13 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 December 2022 800 35.30 35.40 35.20 28 240 Total 3 706 — — — 128 309





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 December 2022 2 100 34.25 34.40 34.10 71 925 9 December 2022 2 557 34.77 35.10 34.50 88 907 12 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 December 2022 3 600 35.68 36.00 35.10 128 448 14 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 8 257 — — — 289 280

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 305 shares.

On 14 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 269 517 own shares, or 7.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

