Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 87 038 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 102
|34.18
|34.42
|33.88
|276 926
|MTF CBOE
|6 417
|34.18
|34.38
|33.86
|219 333
|MTF Turquoise
|830
|34.19
|34.38
|33.94
|28 378
|MTF Aquis
|1 630
|34.19
|34.38
|33.94
|55 730
|9 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 435
|34.92
|35.26
|34.44
|259 630
|MTF CBOE
|6 171
|34.92
|35.24
|34.44
|215 491
|MTF Turquoise
|817
|34.99
|35.22
|34.54
|28 587
|MTF Aquis
|1 544
|34.92
|35.26
|34.48
|53 916
|12 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 700
|34.99
|35.14
|34.66
|304 413
|MTF CBOE
|6 840
|34.98
|35.14
|34.66
|239 263
|MTF Turquoise
|923
|35.00
|35.14
|34.76
|32 305
|MTF Aquis
|1 740
|35.00
|35.14
|34.68
|60 900
|13 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 552
|35.75
|36.16
|35.06
|305 734
|MTF CBOE
|6 586
|35.78
|36.16
|35.10
|235 647
|MTF Turquoise
|927
|35.76
|36.12
|35.16
|33 150
|MTF Aquis
|1 742
|35.76
|36.14
|35.20
|62 294
|14 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 790
|35.23
|35.60
|35.06
|309 672
|MTF CBOE
|6 636
|35.25
|35.58
|35.04
|233 919
|MTF Turquoise
|813
|35.25
|35.58
|35.06
|28 658
|MTF Aquis
|1 843
|35.27
|35.66
|35.04
|65 003
|Total
|87 038
|35.03
|36.16
|33.86
|3 048 949
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 706 shares during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 257 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 December 2022 to 14 December 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 December 2022
|906
|33.90
|34.00
|33.80
|30 713
|9 December 2022
|1 200
|34.53
|34.50
|34.60
|41 436
|12 December 2022
|800
|34.90
|35.00
|34.80
|27 920
|13 December 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|14 December 2022
|800
|35.30
|35.40
|35.20
|28 240
|Total
|3 706
|—
|—
|—
|128 309
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 December 2022
|2 100
|34.25
|34.40
|34.10
|71 925
|9 December 2022
|2 557
|34.77
|35.10
|34.50
|88 907
|12 December 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 December 2022
|3 600
|35.68
|36.00
|35.10
|128 448
|14 December 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|8 257
|—
|—
|—
|289 280
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 305 shares.
On 14 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 269 517 own shares, or 7.23% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
